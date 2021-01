Courses: 57 Reviews: 3482

With about half a million residents and a population that keeps on growing, Nashville is more than just “Music City USA.” As Tennessee’s capital city, Nashville has something for everybody. Sports fans can head over to Bridgestone Arena to watch the Nashville Predators hockey team. If you’ve got a taste for legendary musicians, checking out the Music City Walk of Fame is worth the trip. Artists inducted include Jimi Hendrix and Jack White. If you brought your golf clubs, take a trip to Harpeth Hills Golf Course. Regarded as Nashville’s most popular public golf course, Harpeth Hills is a regional qualifying site for the USGA Public Links Championship. Gaylord Springs Golf Links has stay-and-play packages at the Gaylord Opryland Resort, only five minutes Gaylord Springs and 10 minutes from Nashville International Airport.