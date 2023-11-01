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MNML Golf Club - Redondo

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MNML Golf Club
A view from MNML Golf Club.
MNML Golf Club
A view from MNML Golf Club.
MNML Golf Club
A view from MNML Golf Club.
MNML Golf Club
A view from MNML Golf Club.
MNML Golf Club
A view from MNML Golf Club.
MNML Golf Club
A view from MNML Golf Club.
MNML Golf Club
A view from MNML Golf Club.
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 1 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
1
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

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u577161055
Review 1
Recommended
Played

Awesome golf experience

Put this spot on your list of must-do golf experiences in Los Angeles. It's hard to fully capture the MNML vibe -- virtual golf with simulators inside a large, laid-back golf teaching studio near the beach. Founder Sam Goulden and his team are super chill and doing great things to grow the game. Think Patagonia meets TopGolf.

Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Difficulty 4.0

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