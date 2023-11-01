MNML Golf Club - Redondo
Annual
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Golfer Reviews
Awesome golf experience
Put this spot on your list of must-do golf experiences in Los Angeles. It's hard to fully capture the MNML vibe -- virtual golf with simulators inside a large, laid-back golf teaching studio near the beach. Founder Sam Goulden and his team are super chill and doing great things to grow the game. Think Patagonia meets TopGolf.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Difficulty 4.0