Home / Directory / USA / California / Torrance

Precision Golf Centers

Book Now
Precision Golf Centers
A view from Precision Golf Centers.
Precision Golf Centers
A view from Precision Golf Centers.
Precision Golf Centers
A view from Precision Golf Centers.
Precision Golf Centers
A view from Precision Golf Centers.
Precision Golf Centers
View from the entrance at Precision Golf Centers.
Precision Golf Centers
A view from Precision Golf Centers.
Precision Golf Centers
A view from Precision Golf Centers.
Precision Golf Centers
A view from Precision Golf Centers.
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
redeemtrophy
Exclusive member pricing on select tee times
waivedfees
Waived booking fees (on 12 bookings)
Shield-2.svg
Tee Time Protection (flexible cancellation)
golf ball.svg
$120 in monthly tee time promo codes
Trophy-Simple.svg
Redeem GolfPass Points
NBC-Peacock (1).svg
Peacock Premium streaming (up to 12 months)
...and much more!
$119 USD/year. Terms apply.

Rating Index
Tooltip Information Icon

4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
50.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.5
  • Value
    3.0
  • Layout
    4.5
  • Friendliness
    4.0
  • Pace
    4.5
  • Amenities
    4.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
SJF87
Reviews 3
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played

Simulation golf with 30 minutes to play. Interested?

You're playing simulation golf, not real golf. You only have 30 minutes to play. I would of had a better time at a golf range, but that's my opinion. If you have 30 minutes to spare, see for yourself.

First Time Playing
Walked
3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 1.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 3.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
kortk79
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

This indoor golf center is awesome. Every area is very clean and changes new golf mats once in a while. The staff is also very nice and friendly!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

Other Nearby Driving Ranges

Precision Golf Centers
Precision Golf Centers
Torrance, California
MNML Golf Club
MNML Golf Club - Redondo
Redondo Beach, California
MNML Golf Club
MNML Golf Club - Redondo
Redondo Beach, California
GolfShac
GolfShac
Lawndale, California
Default Course Image
Harbor Golf Practice Center
Wilmington, CA
Default Course Image
Long Beach Golf Learning Center
Long Beach, CA
Birdies n Brews
Birdies n Brews
Long Beach, California
Default Course Image
Majestic Golf Land
Signal Hill, CA
Swing Factory Golf LA
Swing Factory Golf LA
Los Angeles, California
U.S. Mini Open
U.S. Mini Open | LA Takeover
Los Angeles, CA
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me