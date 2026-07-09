Swing Factory Golf LA

You go to indoor golf to get very specific data on your swing or to be able to play a round of golf and have it be as real as possible (or it’s not worth it).

They have 20+ data points which was awesome.

They have 2500 courses. I played Augusta and Paynes Valley.

Hitting mat punished you just like grass. Good and bad thing haha.

Graphics were awesome. I hate those pixelated courses.

Impact camera was nice.

I texted them ahead of time and they compd parking.

They have the World Cup on and music so it wasn’t quiet but I like that. Overall great experience and something I do every 2-3 months to get some good feedback on my swing and to play a round when it’s packed because let’s be honest.. it’s La haha