Swing Factory Golf LA
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Golfer Photos
Golfer Reviews
Good indoor spot.
You go to indoor golf to get very specific data on your swing or to be able to play a round of golf and have it be as real as possible (or it’s not worth it).
They have 20+ data points which was awesome.
They have 2500 courses. I played Augusta and Paynes Valley.
Hitting mat punished you just like grass. Good and bad thing haha.
Graphics were awesome. I hate those pixelated courses.
Impact camera was nice.
I texted them ahead of time and they compd parking.
They have the World Cup on and music so it wasn’t quiet but I like that. Overall great experience and something I do every 2-3 months to get some good feedback on my swing and to play a round when it’s packed because let’s be honest.. it’s La haha
Mediocre Simulator
No Parking, street ranges from $15-25 (outdoor)
Simulator mat is extremely sensitive so if you don’t flush your irons, you’re cooked.
Driver is challenging as they have makeshift tees, you can use your own but not at the right height, but not my preference today the least
No wait, but not worth the money imo
Awesome facility
If you're a golf enthusiast in Los Angeles, Swing Factory Golf in Downtown LA is a must-visit. This giant golf studio is a duffer's dream come true, offering a top-notch experience whether you're a seasoned pro or just getting started.
The three simulator bays are impressive, With access to over 400 courses and instant feedback on your swing, these simulators are perfect for honing your skills or enjoying a round with friends. Plus, the comfort of having a sofa and a personal TV in each bay added a touch of luxury to our game.
The space itself is designed for both play and relaxation. The snack bar area, with its large TV and comfortable seating, offers a great spot to unwind between rounds, all while enjoying stunning views of Downtown LA. And for a bit of extra fun, there’s even an arcade game available.
What really makes Swing Factory stand out is the owner's dedication to providing a top-tier experience. His knowledge and friendly attitude make the visit all the more enjoyable, ensuring you feel welcome from the moment you step in.
In just about 50 minutes, we completed 18 holes in a space that’s as inviting as it is professional. Whether you're looking to improve your game or simply have a good time, Swing Factory Golf is a fantastic choice.
Awesome indoor golf spot
Showed up couple minuets early for a quick orientation.
Played TPC Sodgrass in one hour.
Watched dodger game while I was playing. They had a snack bar where everything’s $2. Not bad. Place was clean. Staff was friendly. I’ll be back. Great place for like a birthday.
Cool Indoor Spot
Booked an hour.
Played Pebble Beach and got a warmup in in that time. Simulator bays are spacious so it’s open but you have enough privacy and space to play. Had the March Madness on the TV in our bay. They have a cool arcade and snack bar area. Got chips water and a drink for $5.
So the mat simulates actual grass
(To help improve your game) and you can use your own tees but your own tees aren’t the right height?