U.S. Mini Open | LA Takeover

Join GOLF Channel in celebrating the 121st U.S. Open with the ultimate pop-up mini golf experience designed by star of NBC’s “Making It”, Floyd A Davis IV. Each of the nine holes at the U.S. Mini Open have been designed to pay homage to the 121st U.S. Open, which will be presented across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock from Thursday, June 17-Sunday, June 20. Don’t miss the chance to play the coolest mini golf course you’ll ever play! Book your tee time below for FREE today.

Venue Address:

FIGAT7TH

735 S Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA

90017