Hot Deals at GolfShac
Tue 9/29
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Wed 9/30
Thu 10/1
Fri 10/2
Sat 10/3
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Sun 10/4
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Mon 10/5
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Annual
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Golfer Reviews
Best decision you’ll make
This is the best decision you’ll make to improve your game. Staff are great, prices are great, and lessons are reasonably priced with some great instructors.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Great for tuning up your game
I’ve been going to the Golf Shac since it opened and it’s a nice way to tune in your game. Lately it’s been tough to get in the range and when you I do, I don’t have a launch simulator to provide feedback. I’ve started to go to the shac and it’s helped my game a lot. Plus it’s not outside so you won’t roast n the sun. Great alternative if you don’t have your own simulator.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0