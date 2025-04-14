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GolfShac

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GolfShac
A view from GolfShac.
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Tue 9/29

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Wed 9/30
$4349
$4000 + $349 fee
Thu 10/1
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$4000 + $349 fee
Fri 10/2
$4349
$4000 + $349 fee
Sat 10/3

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Sun 10/4

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Mon 10/5
$4349
$4000 + $349 fee
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
UJGAaH1wDORa8oKqPGi3
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Best decision you’ll make

This is the best decision you’ll make to improve your game. Staff are great, prices are great, and lessons are reasonably priced with some great instructors.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
michaelegallagher
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
Recommended
Played

Great for tuning up your game

I’ve been going to the Golf Shac since it opened and it’s a nice way to tune in your game. Lately it’s been tough to get in the range and when you I do, I don’t have a launch simulator to provide feedback. I’ve started to go to the shac and it’s helped my game a lot. Plus it’s not outside so you won’t roast n the sun. Great alternative if you don’t have your own simulator.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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