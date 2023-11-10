Golf Home Simulator & Lounge
5.0
Annual
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Golfer Reviews
Everything is good.
We played in this indoor golf two weeks ago. It is a new store just opened. They use the trackman on all the bays. This place is a very nice and clean. The staff Tom and Harry are very friendly. We are happy to go back again.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
great indoor golf
I love this place. I play the first time when a friend invited me like a week ago. It's a brand new business with nice renovation, comfortable sofa and friendly staff. I am amazed by the trackman launch monitor which really shows my golf slice in the outdoor course. Recommended.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0