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Golf Home Simulator & Lounge

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Golf Home Simulator & Lounge
A view from Golf Home Simulator & Lounge.
Golf Home Simulator & Lounge
A view from Golf Home Simulator & Lounge.
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 3 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
3
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    4.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
u314163235500
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Everything is good.

We played in this indoor golf two weeks ago. It is a new store just opened. They use the trackman on all the bays. This place is a very nice and clean. The staff Tom and Harry are very friendly. We are happy to go back again.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
hardyhs
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

great indoor golf

I love this place. I play the first time when a friend invited me like a week ago. It's a brand new business with nice renovation, comfortable sofa and friendly staff. I am amazed by the trackman launch monitor which really shows my golf slice in the outdoor course. Recommended.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
trevorlou
Reviews 9
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

My friends and I had a great time at the Golf Home and Lounge. Playing with Trackman was both challenging and enjoyable.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 2.0

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