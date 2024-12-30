Parluxe Indoor Golf

This indoor golf venue is a great way to play during the winter months, or get some practice in. They use the TRACKMAN 4, which spits out so many numbers and statistics that help you understand your shot. They are open 24/7 which means you can book any time, any day according to your own schedule. They also have a bar and delicious food. The drinks, beer and wine selection they have is top notch and everything is served with so much care.