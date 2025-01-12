Next Golf - Mississauga
Annual
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Golfer Reviews
Tough getting started. there was no one there to direct you on using the simulation system or setup. I spent 1hr there, but don't know how to use i
Tough getting started. There was no one there to direct you on using the simulation system or setup. I spent 1hr there, but don't really know the capabilities or if I as using it correctly. Would have been really nice if staff were there on site to spend 5-10 minutes on how to use the facility and functions of the simulation system.
Conditions 3.0
Value 3.0
Layout 3.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 2.0
Amenities 1.0
Difficulty 5.0
Conditions 2.0
Value 4.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0