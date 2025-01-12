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Next Golf - Mississauga

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Next Golf - Mississauga
A view from Next Golf - Mississauga.
Next Golf - Mississauga
A view from Next Golf - Mississauga.
Next Golf - Mississauga
A view from Next Golf - Mississauga.
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Rating Index
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3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
50.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    2.5
  • Value
    3.5
  • Layout
    4.0
  • Friendliness
    2.5
  • Pace
    3.5
  • Amenities
    3.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
u314162193430
T O P 1000
Reviews 81
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played

Tough getting started. there was no one there to direct you on using the simulation system or setup. I spent 1hr there, but don't know how to use i

Tough getting started. There was no one there to direct you on using the simulation system or setup. I spent 1hr there, but don't really know the capabilities or if I as using it correctly. Would have been really nice if staff were there on site to spend 5-10 minutes on how to use the facility and functions of the simulation system.

Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
2.0
2.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 3.0
Layout 3.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 2.0
Amenities 1.0
Difficulty 5.0
Default User Avatar
kurtchisholm
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 2.0
Value 4.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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