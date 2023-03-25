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The Players Cabin (Indoor Golf)

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The Players Cabin (Indoor Golf)
A view from The Players Cabin (Indoor Golf).
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 1 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
1
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    0.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    0.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    0.0
  • Amenities
    0.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

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u000001226168
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0

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