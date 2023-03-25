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The Players Cabin (Indoor Golf)
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1749 Dundas Street East, London, Ontario, N5W 3E4
phone
(519) 452-1030
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5.0
1 Reviews
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The Players Cabin (Indoor Golf)
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 1 reviews
1 Reviews
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100.0%
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1 out of 1 reviews
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0.0
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5.0
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5.0
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0.0
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u000001226168
Reviews
7
Skill
Intermediate
Plays
A few times a week
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Recommended
Played
Mar 25, 2023
First Time Playing
5.0
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5.0
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