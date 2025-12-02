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Stinger’s Golf Club

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Stinger’s Golf Club
A view from Stinger’s Golf Club.
Stinger’s Golf Club
A view from Stinger’s Golf Club.
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Rating Index
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4.4
4.4 out of 5 stars, based on 8 reviews
87.5%
Recommend
8
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.5
  • Value
    4.1
  • Layout
    4.5
  • Friendliness
    4.5
  • Pace
    4.4
  • Amenities
    4.5

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
cjewkes
Review 1
Recommended
Played

Great Experience

Stingers is a hidden gem. I don’t normally enjoy hitting off simulators but this technology is amazing. The staff is friendly and owner was very helpful to get our group going. I highly recommend you stop by Stingers.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
foregonzo
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Best indoor facility period

Staff was amazing and thr simulators where even better.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u412594008
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Great exoerience

Took my girl and kids. Great experience. Played St Andrews. Indoor course. Pretty realistic. I’ll be back. Just keep an eye on your bill. Golf Mow prices didn’t relay. But they fixed it quickly.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Nick8545
Review 1
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
kwhammer
Review 1
Played

Don't support this business

The owner and manager steal tips from the staff. Don't support their theft.

1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
9mVNUomOJlQFWuEx3moZ
Review 1
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 3.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
azjorge
Reviews 2
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
6oYszBiPqYe6O3YCkPc3
Reviews 3
Handicap 25+
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Very Realistic

Stinger's is a very realistic golf simulation. My son enjoyed the facility and ranked it higher than the Golf Superstore Sims. The owner was extremely helpful with setting up the sim for play. The servers were very attentive and kind. The lesson I took at Stinger's was amazing and I was able to get my swing back. I did not try the food but the cocktail I had was decent. I tried a fountain margarita. It was okay and I would order that again, it was a little watery. The facility is clean for the most part and the equipment was easy to use. The sims had a realistic feel with moving greens. That's right the green or where the ball would lie would change based on the elevation of the realistic course. I was not impressed with restrooms. The restrooms are gender neutral and not maintained. I attempted to use the restroom and it was unclean. Urine on the floor and not upkept. I immediately moved into the next restroom and it was a little better but the seat was left up with urine on the toilet and floor. My preference is mens' restrooms and women's restrooms are not used by both genders. Maybe they can stay cleaner and toilet seats are not left up. Overall the experience was good and I would return, however the price is a little higher than what I am used to paying.

First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 4.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Difficulty 4.0

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