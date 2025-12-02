Stinger’s Golf Club

Stinger's is a very realistic golf simulation. My son enjoyed the facility and ranked it higher than the Golf Superstore Sims. The owner was extremely helpful with setting up the sim for play. The servers were very attentive and kind. The lesson I took at Stinger's was amazing and I was able to get my swing back. I did not try the food but the cocktail I had was decent. I tried a fountain margarita. It was okay and I would order that again, it was a little watery. The facility is clean for the most part and the equipment was easy to use. The sims had a realistic feel with moving greens. That's right the green or where the ball would lie would change based on the elevation of the realistic course. I was not impressed with restrooms. The restrooms are gender neutral and not maintained. I attempted to use the restroom and it was unclean. Urine on the floor and not upkept. I immediately moved into the next restroom and it was a little better but the seat was left up with urine on the toilet and floor. My preference is mens' restrooms and women's restrooms are not used by both genders. Maybe they can stay cleaner and toilet seats are not left up. Overall the experience was good and I would return, however the price is a little higher than what I am used to paying.