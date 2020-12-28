2020 Photos of the Year
The year 2020 is almost over - Whew!!
For all its trials and tribulations, though, 2020 did give us the return of golf. With vacations and youth sports cancelled and restaurants closed or restricted, golf made a huge comeback, the biggest since 1997 when Tiger took off.
Rounds soared. Club membership and homes in golf communities were sold at a brisker pace than anybody imagined. Life was good on the golf course during the pandemic.
We received over 240,000 course reviews in 2020 and more than 5,100 included at least one photo. The entire audience stepped up its photography game - taking more and better pictures.
We're honoring the best with this 'Photos of the Year' gallery. Many thanks to all of you who wrote thoughtful reviews sometime in 2020. We, along with your fellow golfers, are grateful for your submissions.
Miss out on the fun this year? You can write a review right here.
The coastal mist lingers on Torrey Pines South. Courtesy of user 'TheOneEVD'
User 'Mark3327626' celebrates his ace on the fourth hole at Chardon Lakes in Ohio. Courtesy of user 'Mark3327626'
The 18th hole at the rebranded McLemore Club is making the rounds on social media. Courtesy of Local Advisor 'BrandonWebb'
The Natural at Beaver Creek is a staple of the Gaylord Golf Mecca in northern Michigan. Courtesy of user 'Lethal30Lefty'
The sun sets on Elkins Ranch - literally. The SoCal course closed for good in September to become an avacado farm. Courtesy of user 'Hal5932831'
Copper Rock opened earlier this year, giving St. George, Utah, another golf feather in its cap. Courtesy of user 'hacksalot03'
Check out the fall colors on Primland Resort's Donald Steel design in Virginia. Courtesy of Local Golf Advisor 'Back9Ben'
The fall colors shine at the Broad Run Golfers' Club. Courtesy of user 'MiddleAgedShanker'
The Quarry in San Antonio is a Texas favorite. Courtesy of user 'Navygray'
Arnold Palmer will always have a place at the driving range at the Bay Hill Resort & Club. Courtesy of user 'julcam'
The 12-hole Drax Golf Club in England runs along a power station that looks straight out of the Simpsons. Courtesy of user 'u314160083271'
Ballyhack is a ballyhooed private club in Roanoke, Va. Courtesy of user 'Back9Ben'
A rainbow shines upon Old Toccoa Farm. Courtesy of user 'Grant6607738'