2020 Photos of the Year

Torrey Pines South - fog
0 of 13
Torrey Pines South - fog
The coastal mist lingers on Torrey Pines South. Courtesy of user 'TheOneEVD'
Chardon Lakes - hole in one
1 of 13
Chardon Lakes - hole in one
User 'Mark3327626' celebrates his ace on the fourth hole at Chardon Lakes in Ohio. Courtesy of user 'Mark3327626'
McLemore Club - hole 18
2 of 13
McLemore Club - hole 18
The 18th hole at the rebranded McLemore Club is making the rounds on social media. Courtesy of Local Advisor 'BrandonWebb'
Natural at Beaver Creek - scenery
3 of 13
NaturalBeaverCreek.jpeg
The Natural at Beaver Creek is a staple of the Gaylord Golf Mecca in northern Michigan. Courtesy of user 'Lethal30Lefty'
Elkins Ranch - sunset
4 of 13
Elkins Ranch - sunset
The sun sets on Elkins Ranch - literally. The SoCal course closed for good in September to become an avacado farm. Courtesy of user 'Hal5932831'
Copper Rock - views
5 of 13
Copper Rock - views
Copper Rock opened earlier this year, giving St. George, Utah, another golf feather in its cap. Courtesy of user 'hacksalot03'
Primland Resort - fall colors
6 of 13
Primland Resort - fall colors
Check out the fall colors on Primland Resort's Donald Steel design in Virginia. Courtesy of Local Golf Advisor 'Back9Ben'
Broad Run Golfers' Club - fall leaves
7 of 13
Broad Run Golfers' Club - fall leaves
The fall colors shine at the Broad Run Golfers' Club. Courtesy of user 'MiddleAgedShanker'
Quarry - views
8 of 13
Quarry - views
The Quarry in San Antonio is a Texas favorite. Courtesy of user 'Navygray'
Bay Hill Resort & Club - Arnold Palmer's driving range
9 of 13
Bay Hill Resort & Club - Arnold Palmer's driving range
Arnold Palmer will always have a place at the driving range at the Bay Hill Resort & Club. Courtesy of user 'julcam'
Drax Golf Club - power station
10 of 13
Drax.jpeg
The 12-hole Drax Golf Club in England runs along a power station that looks straight out of the Simpsons. Courtesy of user 'u314160083271'
Ballyhack - bunkers
11 of 13
Ballyhack - bunkers
Ballyhack is a ballyhooed private club in Roanoke, Va. Courtesy of user 'Back9Ben'
Old Toccoa Farm - rainbow
12 of 13
Old Toccoa Farm - rainbow
A rainbow shines upon Old Toccoa Farm. Courtesy of user 'Grant6607738'

2020 Photos of the Year

By Golf Advisor Staff
December 28, 2020

The year 2020 is almost over - Whew!!

For all its trials and tribulations, though, 2020 did give us the return of golf. With vacations and youth sports cancelled and restaurants closed or restricted, golf made a huge comeback, the biggest since 1997 when Tiger took off.

Rounds soared. Club membership and homes in golf communities were sold at a brisker pace than anybody imagined. Life was good on the golf course during the pandemic.

We received over 240,000 course reviews in 2020 and more than 5,100 included at least one photo. The entire audience stepped up its photography game - taking more and better pictures.

We're honoring the best with this 'Photos of the Year' gallery. Many thanks to all of you who wrote thoughtful reviews sometime in 2020. We, along with your fellow golfers, are grateful for your submissions.

Miss out on the fun this year? You can write a review right here.

Roundups
Golf Advisor Staff
Nearby
Empire Lakes Golf Club
Articles
1 Min Read
Arnold Palmer-designed Empire Lakes G.C. in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. closes
Empire Lakes G.C. in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. closed at the end of June. Its demise is a familiar tale -- one where the land is more valuable as something other than a golf course.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Glen Ivy Golf Club - hole 10
Galleries
10 Images
Watch your game soar at Glen Ivy G.C. in Corona, Calif.
The 200-foot drop from 18th tee to the fairway at Glen Ivy Golf Club in Corona, Calif. is the biggest on any course in the U.S. You'll watch in awe as your ball soars for up to 10 seconds before falling back to earth. That moment is magic, but it's hardly the only highlight on this Ted Robinson Sr. design.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Black Gold Golf Club - No. 18
Articles
2 Min Read
Playing golf around Mickey: Five good tests in Orange County, California
If you're taking the family to Disneyland or planning a business trip to the Anaheim Convention Center, don't forget your sticks. Golf, as you might expect, is plentiful in southern California. Even better, a few courses offer ocean views. But even the ones that don't have some pretty nice vistas. Here's a list of five courses you should consider if you're venturing in Mickey's backyard.
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
Country Club at Soboba Springs golf course - 4th
Articles
3 Min Read
Secret no more: Renovation shines spotlight on C.C. at Soboba Springs in San Jacinto, Calif.
The Country Club at Soboba Springs may be one of the best southern California "Inland Empire" affordable golf courses you've never of. Designed by Desmond Muirhead and renovated in 2004 by Cary Bickler, this is a hidden gem with lots of potential, David R. Holland writes.
By David R. Holland
Golf Club at Rancho California - 10th
Articles
3 Min Read
Game greens define resurgent Golf Club at Rancho California in the Inland Empire
The Golf Club at Rancho California opened in the early 1970s and has been regularly played by local legend at PGA Tour golfer Rickie Fowler. While the club has changed ownership more than Fowler alters color preferences, the Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed course appears ready to return to its heyday as a one-time host of many high-profile events, Judd Spicer writes from Murrieta, Calif.
By Judd Spicer
San Juan Hills Golf Club - new bunkers
Articles
2 Min Read
Bunker renovation improves San Juan Hills in California's Orange County
One of the better values in California's Orange County, San Juan Hills Golf Club recently underwent an extensive bunker renovation.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
2020 Photos of the Year
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me