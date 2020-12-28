2020 Photos of the Year

The year 2020 is almost over - Whew!!

For all its trials and tribulations, though, 2020 did give us the return of golf. With vacations and youth sports cancelled and restaurants closed or restricted, golf made a huge comeback, the biggest since 1997 when Tiger took off.

Rounds soared. Club membership and homes in golf communities were sold at a brisker pace than anybody imagined. Life was good on the golf course during the pandemic.

We received over 240,000 course reviews in 2020 and more than 5,100 included at least one photo. The entire audience stepped up its photography game - taking more and better pictures.

We're honoring the best with this 'Photos of the Year' gallery. Many thanks to all of you who wrote thoughtful reviews sometime in 2020. We, along with your fellow golfers, are grateful for your submissions.

Miss out on the fun this year? You can write a review right here.