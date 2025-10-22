Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

5 hot golf destinations to visit this winter

Where do you want to play golf this winter? Hawaii? Arizona? California? Our GolfPass golf packages can get you there.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Los Suenos Marriott Ocean and Golf Resort - aerial view
The Los Suenos Marriott Ocean and Golf Resort will host the 2024 Marriott Bonvoy Cup on its La Iguana Golf Course.

When I moved to northern California a decade ago, boy was I a fool.

I gave away a good chunk of my cold-weather gear, the sweaters, jackets and hoodies, thinking I wouldn't need them in the Bay Area.

Whoops! I'm typing this story wearing two hoodies after a major storm blew through in October. The next four months will feature plenty of sun, no doubt about it, although the cold, wet days will leave me dreaming of my old fireplace back home in Michigan.

Come winter, I'm just like every other golfer. I'm looking for warmer climates. I want outta here. If GolfPass let me choose a free winter golf trip from all the golf packages we offer (they don't), these are the five hottest winter golf destinations I'm eyeing. Remember that GolfPass members get $100 off certain packages when they book.

Golf in Scottsdale, Arizona

Troon North Pinnacle Course
Arizona Golf Packages

I wimped out and didn't pick one specific Scottsdale package because I feel it's important that you choose the right one for your group. Simply click on the image above and peruse the many options. We feature more than a dozen packages to the Valley of the Sun, so there's lots of routes you can go - location specific, all the top courses or a strong mix of more affordable courses. I see lots of grumbling online about how expensive winter golf in Phoenix/Scottsdale has gotten due to the game's rising popularity. Booking early before rates even go higher is always recommended.

Mauna Lani golf on Hawaii's 'Big' Island

Mauna Lani South Courses - 13th Hole
Mauna Lani Auberge Stay & Play Package
Waimea, HI
Golf Packages
FROM $687 (USD)

I was lucky enough to visit Hawaii twice last February/March. While I think that visiting Kauai is a great idea (this excellent package mimics what I experienced), the golfers looking for the best weather will find it at Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection, on the Big Island. After a really special visit, I ranked the Kohala Coast among the five best weather golf destinations in the world. The two courses are beautiful and play off of one another well. You'll get your butt kicked by the North Course and then turn around and threaten a personal best on the scenic South. Play them in that order to head home happy.

The good life at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic

Teeth of The Dog Course
Casa de Campo Resort & Villas Stay & Play Package
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Golf Packages
FROM $327 (USD)

Pete Dye's famous Teeth of the Dog has just undergone its most significant renovation in years, which should have one of the Caribbean's best sparkling when it reopens in December. Jerry Pate Design is leading the charge with cosmetic enhancements to tees, fairways and greens, a complete re-grassing with Dynasty Paspalum, and improved paths, bunkers and contours. Dye routed the course in such a way that players get several extended runs along the sea, leaving them mesmerized.

Relaxing at Pueblo Bonito resorts in Mexico

Quivira Los Cabos Golf Course
Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Stay & Play Package
Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S.
Golf Packages
FROM $427 (USD)
Solmar Golf Links
Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S.
Golf Packages
FROM $397 (USD)
Ocean Course Hoyo 17 Primary
Pueblo Bonito Rose Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S.
Golf Packages
FROM $387 (USD)

We actually offer three different packages to Pueblo Bonito resorts - each at a descending price point - to help you keep the budget in line. Los Cabos, situated at the tip of Mexico's Baja Peninsula, is stunning by day and night. All the accommodation options are luxurious and offer access to up to five courses - Quivira Los Cabos, Cabo Del Sol, Palmilla, Cabo Real and Campestre San José Golf. Quivira, only available to Pueblo Bonito resort guests, will be the ultimate splurge and probably the most beautiful coastal experience you'll ever play.

Quivira GC: #5
Quivira Golf Club
Cabo San Lucas, Los Cabos
Private/Resort
4.8602941176
18
Write Review
Golf and adventure in Costa Rica

Reserva Conchal Golf Club
Escape To Reserva Conchal Package
Cabo Velas, Guanacaste
Golf Packages
FROM $287 (USD)
La Iguana Golf Course
Los Suenos Dream Getaway Package
Playa Herradura, Puntarenas
Golf Packages
FROM $187 (USD)

I could have chosen another Caribbean island (We've got several packages to Puerto Rico that don't require a passport). I had such a wonderful time, though, exploring Costa Rica a few years ago that I'd love to go back. Anyone who hasn't been there must find a way! The people are friendly and the weather piping hot. The problem is I don't know where to send you ... the W Costa Rica – Reserva Conchal boasts the better beach and more luxurious resort, although I felt like the Los Suenos Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort and its La Iguana Golf Course had so much more local character. Click on those story links to decide for yourself.

Where do you WANT to play golf this winter? Where ARE you going this winter for golf? Let us know in the comments below.

TripsTravel Tipstravel
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

