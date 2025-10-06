Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

The best options on Amazon Prime's Big Deals Day for golfers

Golfers can shop for discounts October 7-8.
Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2025

Whether you're ready for some early holiday shopping or looking for yourself, Amazon Prime's new Big Deals Day on Tuesday and Wednesday (October 7-8) is ready to help golfers save money on the latest gear, gadgets and fashions.

If you've ever looked through the golf section on Amazon, you know there's some cheap, kitschy stuff. But there are also some ways to score some solid discounts if you know what to buy.

Several items for sale caught our eye. We have not reviewed all of these products and given them the GolfPass stamp of approval, so shop at your own risk. Click on the link to learn more about each product. Some prices might go up or down depending upon availability and when you shop:

ECCO Men's Biom Hybrid 4 Gore-tex Waterproof Golf Shoe

ECCO Men's Biom Hybrid 4 Gore-tex Waterproof Golf Shoe

Cost: $153.57 from $219.95

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor

Cost: $229 from $299

A REDTIGER Golf Rangefinder

A REDTIGER Golf Rangefinder

Cost: $85 from $159

TaylorMade Tour Response Golf Balls

TaylorMade Tour Response Golf Balls

Cost: $34.99 from $42.99

Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo

Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo

Cost: $23.56 from $39.99

PGA TOUR Mens Flat Front Golf Pant with Expandable Waistband

PGA TOUR Mens Flat Front Golf Pant with Expandable Waistband

Cost: from $24.83 from $70

Baraida Golf Umbrellas

Baraida Golf Umbrellas

Cost: $18.39-$34.19 (20 percent off)

Callaway Men's Short Sleeve Opti-Dri™ Performance Golf Polo Shirt

Callaway Men's Short Sleeve Opti-Dri™ Performance Golf Polo Shirt 

Cost: $26.93 from $44

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

