Crystal Springs Resort

5 years i begged some guys to play this course (for my Bucket List) since i heard so many great things.I was greeted with beautiful surroundings/grounds/pools and nice staff (but the $95 reservation became $100 somehow...maybe they included $5 for the range i did not need but when telling me it was $100 - said "oh, the range was included"!!??) So it's the big tee time and the Starter tells us the SAND TRAPS are washed out and we can take ball out of them...So, my first reaction was, WHAT? $100 for SUB-STANDARD CONDITIONS?? Of course my 1st lifetime drive there went in the trap and he was surely correct. Which eventually got me to the green and most other greens which were less in shape than my County course. Then at the 2nd (or 3rd) hole, one sees the basic layout of the course which is sooooooo unimaginative...Some sand traps but all open and uninspiring. The back 9 had about 4 holes that had ditches and nuances but overall boring. General conditions all around were just ok. Lastly, the cart paths were poorly thought of as many times we had to park and walk 50 yds uphill to the green. And to kick sand in the face, we all needed drinks on this hot day and our $.18 cent bottles of Gatorade were $4.25 each!! So much for my bucket list!! (PS: i played Crystal Springs 30 yrs ago and although a little overly crazy outlay, it was still unique and worthwhile except the Cart Path Only rule back then was torturous and ruined the fun. I am unlikely to rush back to try Ballyowen, or Black Bear. GREAT GORGE is in great shape and alot of fun and Seniors play for $38 after getting the $50 card.)