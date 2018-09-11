Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Virginia Golf Resorts

Independence Golf Club

In Virginia, Independence Golf Club is a top semi-private option and was designed by Tom Fazio.
600 Founders Bridge Blvd, Midlothian, Virginia 23113, US
(804) 601-8600
Location Map

About Independence Golf Club

Independence Golf Club is a premier public course west of Richmond with stay-and-play options as well as the capability to host your next event. The 18-hole Championship Course offers an exciting Tom Fazio challenge having undergone new renovations for faster rounds and healthier turf, while the 9-hole Bear Course can accommodate overflow play. For those who are interested in nontraditional golf, Independence boasts both Disc Golf and FootGolf options. The cottages and lodges on site are fully equipped with gorgeous views of the course for a serene stay away from home. Independence includes seven different conference rooms and suites with coordinators who can help organize casual to elaborate business events. Nearby amenities include a physical therapy treatment center, Canopy Adventure Park, and art programs for all ages. Independence offers golf schools with professional coaches and new technology to help all golfers meet their goals.
Independence Golf Club - 8th
Articles
Big is the buzz word at muscular Independence Golf Club just west of Richmond, Va.
Playing Independence Golf Club is like being in Texas. Everything there is big. The course, in the suburbs west of Richmond, Va., has big fairways, big greens, big bunkers, big trees and a big clubhouse. With rates that top out at $75, Independence is a bargain considering its pedigree as the lone daily-fee golf course in Virginia designed by Tom Fazio. Like many of his courses, Independence is both visually pleasing and playable with its wide fairways and five sets of tees.
3 Min Read
By Kevin Dunleavy
Division I Women's Golf Championship
Articles
A celebration of gloriously American golf courses on Independence Day
From famous resorts like The Greenbrier to military golf courses coast-to-coast, we're celebrating golf on July 4th with these American-themed destinations.
4 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Royal New Kent
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Virginia
These are Virginia's best public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Historic Bedford Springs Resort (Bedford Springs Resort)
Articles
The 6 Most American Golf Courses In America
Are you doing your patriotic duty - i.e. playing golf - this Fourth of July? Here are six golf courses where when you play, you'll feel extra-American.
5 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★
Acres260
Year Opened2015
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Fine
Room TypesSuite, Cabins/Home Rental
Short CourseYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Independence Golf Club

Reviews

4.6
157 Reviews (157)

Reviewer Photos

Independence Golf Club - Championship
Default User Avatar
Randy9649663
Played On
Reviews 9
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Independence Golf Club - The Bear Course
Default User Avatar
u314159881121
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Independence Golf Club - Championship
Default User Avatar
u000005921578
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Greens are some of the best in Virginia! Always roll fast and true. The rest of the course was in great shape.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Independence Golf Club - The Bear Course
Default User Avatar
8isenough
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

The “Bear”

Very enjoyable par 3 experience. Pretty significant forced carries for a par 3. Back tees will challenge the average player on certain holes. Experimental greens can be a little distracting depending on pin placement - lots of marking paint on some greens for the testing of grasses. A very good walk and good test of short game. Staff was A+.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Independence Golf Club - Championship
Default User Avatar
Furbert
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Excellent Course !

The pace of play is very slow. That should be reviewed by management.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Independence Golf Club - Championship
Default User Avatar
Richard7770669
Played On
Reviews 19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Best public course in Richmond Metro

By far the best public course in Richmond Metro, but might even be best public in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Independence Golf Club - Championship
Default User Avatar
Richard7770669
Played On
Reviews 19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Independence golf

This golf course is better than most private courses in the state. Fantastic conditions, great practice facilities and always a joy to play!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Independence Golf Club - Championship
Default User Avatar
Jhlind
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

WOW! Love it!

Wonderful time! Course layout is very nice. Walkable.

Greens were very firm and fast. Took a while to get used to them.

Nicest carts I've ever seen. Staff very friendly and range is fun.

The "car girl" is a bit over the top. Very strange seeing a Lexus drive by on the cart path with food/drinks.

If it wasn't for the price, I'd play it more often. Over $100 is a bit out of my normal range; this was a gift.

I highly recommend playing it at least once when in RVA. You'll love it!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Independence Golf Club - Championship
Default User Avatar
mp52dave
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Greens need help - not normal

I’ve played IGC many times. The greens were the best in Richmond. However something is going on and they look diseased and need help. Also looks like they are not mowing the rough? Something was off about the day I went. I hope they get this straight because I love Indy.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Independence Golf Club - The Bear Course
Default User Avatar
Taccgolf
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Independence Golf Club - Championship
Default User Avatar
Scott7763
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Independence Golf Club - Championship
Default User Avatar
hijun
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Wet weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Independence Golf Club - Championship
Default User Avatar
Yogadave
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

From NY

So first off, mid 90’s handicap. That said let’s start with the staff. Absolutely first class, friendly amenable and helpful. Driving range very nice. The course will keep you honest, stay in the fairways or make sure you have very accurate spotters in your group. The rough is thick but very fair. Kind of have to step on your ball to find it but I played as a single. Greens fast, undulating, wide. Overall 4.5 only because of the cost. Otherwise if you’re in this area it’s the first place you should play! Highly recommended

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Independence Golf Club - Championship
Default User Avatar
u011522877
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Independence

Bring your best short and putting as this course will test you! For this time of the year the course was in great shape!

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Independence Golf Club - Championship
Default User Avatar
VCURAMFAN
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Always a great round

Great course and the greens are in great shape in December. It will take a couple of rounds to know your shots around the course. Great atmosphere and the burrito at the turn was just right.
Spoil yourself and play when you can.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Independence Golf Club - Championship
Default User Avatar
u1367903
Played On
Reviews 17
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Independence Golf Club - Championship
Default User Avatar
fskrad
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Independence Golf Club - Championship
Default User Avatar
jfitz60558
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Independence Golf Club - Championship
Default User Avatar
Golfcritique01
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Okay Fazio

For a Fazio course I was a little disappointed but it was in pretty good shape overall. I scored well but I just didn't come away with the Fazio feeling I usually get playing his courses. Would I play it again...absolutely. I guess I just expected a little more but hey I can't complain about a 77 but so much.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Independence Golf Club - Championship
Default User Avatar
fskrad
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Used cart

Following a 5-some (3 who were walking) from the 10th tee on was annoying.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
