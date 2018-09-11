About Independence Golf Club Independence Golf Club is a premier public course west of Richmond with stay-and-play options as well as the capability to host your next event. The 18-hole Championship Course offers an exciting Tom Fazio challenge having undergone new renovations for faster rounds and healthier turf, while the 9-hole Bear Course can accommodate overflow play. For those who are interested in nontraditional golf, Independence boasts both Disc Golf and FootGolf options. The cottages and lodges on site are fully equipped with gorgeous views of the course for a serene stay away from home. Independence includes seven different conference rooms and suites with coordinators who can help organize casual to elaborate business events. Nearby amenities include a physical therapy treatment center, Canopy Adventure Park, and art programs for all ages. Independence offers golf schools with professional coaches and new technology to help all golfers meet their goals.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★ Acres 260 Year Opened 2015 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Casual, Fine Room Types Suite, Cabins/Home Rental Short Course Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Kids Program Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No