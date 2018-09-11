Independence Golf Club
About Independence Golf ClubIndependence Golf Club is a premier public course west of Richmond with stay-and-play options as well as the capability to host your next event. The 18-hole Championship Course offers an exciting Tom Fazio challenge having undergone new renovations for faster rounds and healthier turf, while the 9-hole Bear Course can accommodate overflow play. For those who are interested in nontraditional golf, Independence boasts both Disc Golf and FootGolf options. The cottages and lodges on site are fully equipped with gorgeous views of the course for a serene stay away from home. Independence includes seven different conference rooms and suites with coordinators who can help organize casual to elaborate business events. Nearby amenities include a physical therapy treatment center, Canopy Adventure Park, and art programs for all ages. Independence offers golf schools with professional coaches and new technology to help all golfers meet their goals.
Golf courses at Independence Golf Club
First hole
Relief house one on each nine
Wildlife look close
Greens are some of the best in Virginia! Always roll fast and true. The rest of the course was in great shape.
The “Bear”
Very enjoyable par 3 experience. Pretty significant forced carries for a par 3. Back tees will challenge the average player on certain holes. Experimental greens can be a little distracting depending on pin placement - lots of marking paint on some greens for the testing of grasses. A very good walk and good test of short game. Staff was A+.
Excellent Course !
The pace of play is very slow. That should be reviewed by management.
Best public course in Richmond Metro
By far the best public course in Richmond Metro, but might even be best public in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Independence golf
This golf course is better than most private courses in the state. Fantastic conditions, great practice facilities and always a joy to play!
WOW! Love it!
Wonderful time! Course layout is very nice. Walkable.
Greens were very firm and fast. Took a while to get used to them.
Nicest carts I've ever seen. Staff very friendly and range is fun.
The "car girl" is a bit over the top. Very strange seeing a Lexus drive by on the cart path with food/drinks.
If it wasn't for the price, I'd play it more often. Over $100 is a bit out of my normal range; this was a gift.
I highly recommend playing it at least once when in RVA. You'll love it!
Greens need help - not normal
I’ve played IGC many times. The greens were the best in Richmond. However something is going on and they look diseased and need help. Also looks like they are not mowing the rough? Something was off about the day I went. I hope they get this straight because I love Indy.
From NY
So first off, mid 90’s handicap. That said let’s start with the staff. Absolutely first class, friendly amenable and helpful. Driving range very nice. The course will keep you honest, stay in the fairways or make sure you have very accurate spotters in your group. The rough is thick but very fair. Kind of have to step on your ball to find it but I played as a single. Greens fast, undulating, wide. Overall 4.5 only because of the cost. Otherwise if you’re in this area it’s the first place you should play! Highly recommended
Independence
Bring your best short and putting as this course will test you! For this time of the year the course was in great shape!
Always a great round
Great course and the greens are in great shape in December. It will take a couple of rounds to know your shots around the course. Great atmosphere and the burrito at the turn was just right.
Spoil yourself and play when you can.
Okay Fazio
For a Fazio course I was a little disappointed but it was in pretty good shape overall. I scored well but I just didn't come away with the Fazio feeling I usually get playing his courses. Would I play it again...absolutely. I guess I just expected a little more but hey I can't complain about a 77 but so much.
Following a 5-some (3 who were walking) from the 10th tee on was annoying.