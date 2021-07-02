To many Americans, Independence Day, 2021 will feel especially celebratory. COVID-19 vaccines continue to be administered, lockdowns are dwindling and travel has resumed. Raise your flags and fire up the grill, it is time to celebrate the 4th of July like we're supposed to. Parades, smoked meats, time on the water, and perhaps some golf, too.

This year's Independence Day, from a golf perspective, is also noteworthy. It is the first July 4th that the country's newest patriotic golf course is open and playing here comes with a great purpose. In Michigan, American Dunes reopened this spring with a brand new golf course on the site of the old Grand Haven Golf Club. A project by the Folds of Honor founder Lt. Colonel Dan Rooney, in collaboration with architect Jack Nicklaus, the course pays tribute to our nation's armed forces like nowhere else. In addition to 18 holes of what appears to be a very dunesy and engaging design by Nicklaus, there are also various memorials onsite and plenty of red, white and blue. A 16-room lodge is also planned for 2022 for stay-and-play.

100% of profits at American Dunes benefit Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled veterans. At this time, tee times are by request. Civilian rate is $100-150 while active military and veterans are $75-100.

Throughout the country (and even beyond our shores) there are courses with strong American vibes. Here are a few others to celebrate this Independence Day. Do you have a favorite golf course that brings out the American spirit on 4th of July weekend? Let us know in the comments!