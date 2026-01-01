Tired of YouTube Clutter? Get Tour Pro Instruction and Play Better. Period.
Take your game to the next level with a GolfPass Video membership
Specific, structured instruction for every skill level from beginners to low handicappers taught by Tour pros and their actual coaches.
Access to Expert Instruction
Play better golf with video lessons from today's top Tour pros and coaches including Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Michelle Wie West, Nathalie Sheehan, and more.
Ad-Free Content
Stream GOLF Channel favorites, like Big Break, and more, completely ad-free.
Earn and Redeem GolfPass Points
Earn Points on GolfNow and TeeOff bookings and redeem them to save on Hot Deals and TeeOff DEAL Times. Access GolfPass Points now on your GolfPass member dashboard.
What's New
Daily Video TipsSee All
Popular on GolfPass
See why our members love GolfPass!
“The motto for GolfPass is Play More, Play Better and GolfPass really helps me do that.”
Dan, GolfPass Member