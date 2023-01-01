Beginner Golf Tips
Golf is a game for a lifetime, and it's never too late or early to get started. With the help of GolfPass, you can learn everything about the game from how to hold the club to the best ways to have fun on the course.
Top Beginner Golf Articles
Quick Beginner Golf Tips
Breed's Basics: Etiquette and practice tips for beginners
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Want more tips from GolfPass?
Daily Video Tips give you access to the best instruction from our world-class GolfPass instructors
Still Watching?
Keep Watching
Arnold Palmer - How He Gripped The Club
Arnold Palmer gives you an up-close look at his iconic grip that set the foundation for his 7 Major titles and legendary career.
Beginner Fitness Tips
Level Up Golf with Alex Riggs: Lessons for Beginners and High Handicappers
Play More. Play Better.
New members get access to stream live sporting events on Peacock Premium, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies, and more! Additional GolfPass+ benefits include waived convenience fees, tee time protection and $10 monthly anytime tee time credits - that's $120 a year to go play golf any time, any day you want. Plus, all the great benefits of GolfPass Video such as on-demand lessons, access to all originals like The Conor Moore Show and Ask Rory.
-
$99.00 / Per Year
$49.00 / Per Year
- Includes 7-day free trial
- $10 anytime monthly tee time credits
- 12 months of Peacock Premium ($4.99/mo. value. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply)
- Waived fees on 10 bookings, for up to 4 players per booking
- Tee time protection on 10 bookings
- Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
- $40 off a qualifying purchase at TaylorMadeGolf.com
- Access to all GolfPass videos
- Member-exclusive savings
- GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
- Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
- Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
$4.99 / Per Month
- Includes 7-day free trial
- Access to all GolfPass videos
- Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
- GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
- Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
- Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
- Includes 7-day free trial
- Access to all GolfPass videos
- Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
- GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
- Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
- Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds