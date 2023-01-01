beginner-golf-lede.jpg
beginner-golf-lede.jpg

Beginner Golf Tips

Golf is a game for a lifetime, and it's never too late or early to get started. With the help of GolfPass, you can learn everything about the game from how to hold the club to the best ways to have fun on the course.

GolfPass Series for Beginners
golf-fitness-for-everyone-with-whoop-1134x1608_poster.jpg

Top Beginner Golf Articles



revolution golf schools, bay hill, instruction, Season #2019
Articles
Beginner Golf: Interested in golf lessons? Here are your options
7 Min Read
Drive Chip and Putt
Articles
How much does it cost to introduce a beginner to golf?
8 Min Read
Sweetens Cove - No. 1
Articles
Golf courses for beginners: How to book a tee time and pick the perfect place to play
7 Min Read
Orange County National - Tooth golf course
Articles
10 Florida golf courses perfect for juniors and beginners
3 Min Read
Golf Channel Am Tour 2015
Articles
A beginner's guide to handicaps
4 Min Read

Quick Beginner Golf Tips
Build A Better Game: Bunkers
Bunker Rules
favorite_border
3:52
Daily Video Tips
Erika Larkin: Chipping Grip Tip
favorite_border
2:50
Daily Video Tips
Driver 101
favorite_border
4:33
Daily Video Tips
Make A Practice Glove
favorite_border
3:20
Daily Video Tips
Straighten A Slice
favorite_border
5:16
Daily Video Tips
Train Your Aim
favorite_border
2:03
Daily Video Tips
Hit A Straight Putt, No Matter What
favorite_border
2:04
Daily Video Tips
2-Step Driver Setup
favorite_border
3:43
Tip 10 - Jack Nicklaus - Putt From Off The Green
favorite_border
1:37
Daily Video Tips
Leapfrog Chipping Drill
favorite_border
2:25
Daily Video Tips
Simplify the Golf Swing
favorite_border
3:46
Daily Video Tips
Putt with the Power of Intent
favorite_border
1:58
Daily Video Tips
'Funnel' Lag Putting Drill
favorite_border
4:09
Daily Video Tips
Bump-and-Run Hybrid
favorite_border
3:53
Daily Video Tips
Green Reading Made Easy
favorite_border
2:57
Daily Video Tips
Dig In The Sand
favorite_border
1:55
Daily Video Tips
Hybrid Putt
favorite_border
2:08
Daily Video Tips
Iron Setup 101
favorite_border
4:48
Daily Video Tips
Use A Routine for Perfect Alignment
favorite_border
1:56
Daily Video Tips
Gate Drill: Improve Your Putting Stroke
favorite_border
2:10

Breed's Basics: Etiquette and practice tips for beginners
The Golf Fix
Breed's Basics - Fixing Ball Marks
favorite_border
2:45
The Golf Fix
Breed's Basics - Pace of Play
favorite_border
1:52
The Golf Fix
Breed's Basics - Sandy Shoes
favorite_border
1:47
The Golf Fix
Breed's Basics - How to Practice on the Range
favorite_border
3:35

Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Introduction
favorite_border
1:15
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Grip The Club
favorite_border
9:40
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Set Up To The Ball
favorite_border
8:54
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Mini Swings
favorite_border
7:57
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Half Swings
favorite_border
9:08
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Full Swings
favorite_border
9:41
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Iron Play
favorite_border
7:41
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Fairway Woods and Hybrids
favorite_border
7:38
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Driver
favorite_border
8:22
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Tempo and Balance
favorite_border
8:17
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Ball Flight
favorite_border
6:13

Want more tips from GolfPass?

Daily Video Tips give you access to the best instruction from our world-class GolfPass instructors

Sign Up For Tips

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Still Watching?

Keep Watching

Arnold Palmer - How He Gripped The Club
Arnold Palmer gives you an up-close look at his iconic grip that set the foundation for his 7 Major titles and legendary career.

    Beginner Fitness Tips
    Bodyweight – Level 2, Day 1
    favorite_border
    6:26
    Bands & Bodyweight – Level 1, Day 1
    favorite_border
    6:16
    Dumbbells – Level 1, Day 1
    favorite_border
    5:22
    Yoga for Golfers with Katherine Roberts
    favorite_border
    4:28
    Golf Movement Explained
    favorite_border
    1:56
    Strengthen Your Spine for a Better Swing
    favorite_border
    3:35
    Mobility Exercises To Help Your Game
    favorite_border
    4:14
    Tips for Better Stretching
    favorite_border
    4:10

    Level Up Golf with Alex Riggs: Lessons for Beginners and High Handicappers
    Level Up Golf with Alex Riggs
    Shot Shaping – High Handicap
    favorite_border
    3:08
    Level Up Golf with Alex Riggs
    Finding the Fairway – High Handicap
    favorite_border
    1:43
    Level Up Golf with Alex Riggs
    Optimizing your Driver – High Handicap
    favorite_border
    2:18
    Level Up Golf with Alex Riggs
    Low Point in the Swing – High Handicap
    favorite_border
    2:47
    Level Up Golf with Alex Riggs
    Distance Control with Wedges – High Handicap
    favorite_border
    2:05
    Level Up Golf with Alex Riggs
    Playing in the Wind – High Handicap
    favorite_border
    2:32
    Play More. Play Better.


    New members get access to stream live sporting events on Peacock Premium, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies, and more! Additional GolfPass+ benefits include waived convenience fees, tee time protection and $10 monthly anytime tee time credits - that's $120 a year to go play golf any time, any day you want. Plus, all the great benefits of GolfPass Video such as on-demand lessons, access to all originals like The Conor Moore Show and Ask Rory.

    • $99.00 / Per Year
      GolfPass+
      • Includes 7-day free trial
      • $10 anytime monthly tee time credits
      • 12 months of Peacock Premium ($4.99/mo. value. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply)
      • Waived fees on 10 bookings, for up to 4 players per booking
      • Tee time protection on 10 bookings
      • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
      • $40 off a qualifying purchase at TaylorMadeGolf.com
      • Access to all GolfPass videos
      • Member-exclusive savings
      • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
      • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
      • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
      TRY 7 DAYS FREE
      $49.00 / Per Year
      GolfPass Video
      • Includes 7-day free trial
      • Access to all GolfPass videos
      • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
      • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
      • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
      • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
      TRY 7 DAYS FREE
      $4.99 / Per Month
      GolfPass Video
      • Includes 7-day free trial
      • Access to all GolfPass videos
      • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
      • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
      • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
      • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
      TRY 7 DAYS FREE
    Search Near Me