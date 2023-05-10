5 easy putting tips for beginner golfers

Putting is so easy in theory, but it can be quite frustrating, especially for beginners. Use these 5 tips from the GolfPass archives to avoid that frustration and become a consistent putter.
Drake Dunaway

Putting is the great equalizer in golf because it doesn’t favor strength or clubhead speed. While it is the easiest part of the game to get started with, it is the most difficult to master.

Even most non golfers have had some experience putting via mini golf. But now the training wheels are off and there are no rocks or wooden rails to guide your ball towards the cup. But don’t worry, with a little guidance and practice you can quickly start to dial in abilities and see a couple putts drop.

Below are 5 beginner putting tips from the GolfPass archives that will help.

1. Beginner Putting Tips

Let’s start the beginner putting tip article with the GolfPass tip titled beginner putting tips! Debbie Doniger goes step-by-step through the best way to set up with the putter. If you’ve never touched a club before or are just looking for a refresh, the fundamentals are a great place to start.

Beginner Putting Tips

2. Successful Short Putts

Nathalie Filler Sheehan crushes it with this episode of making short putts from her Breaking 100 series. I think it is one of the best four minutes you can spend if you are a beginning golfer who wants to become a better putter. Learn about the grip, ball position, setup and a great ball marker drill that will help you visualize how to start putts online.

Successful Short Putts

3. Putting Tempo Coin Drill

From my experience, putting tempo is something beginning golfers struggle with mightily. But if you can successfully complete the coin drill, it will not be an issue in your stroke! The coin actually may lead to a stroke that is a little too slow, but once you remove it and get on the course, your stroke will naturally speed up a little. A consistent, fluid tempo is critical to all aspects of putting. If you can achieve it, you will be much happier on the greens.

Putting Tempo Coin Drill
Putting Tempo Coin Drill

4. 'Funnel' Lag Putting Drill

Practicing putting can become quite monotonous for golfers of all skill levels. This drill from Erika Larkin will help keep your interest and add some competitiveness and fun to your lag putting practice. It is really important to be able to 2-putt from 15-30 feet and this drill will help you do that.

'Funnel' Lag Putting Drill
'Funnel' Lag Putting Drill

5. Cameron McCormick: Under-Over Putting Practice

Green reading, and green reading instruction, can be super complicated and a little overwhelming. I enjoy this drill from Cameron McCormick because it is simple and insightful. By choosing what you think is the ideal line and hitting a putt below that and above it, you will learn what your green reading tendencies are. Give it a try and see the benefits of choosing a higher line.

Cameron McCormick: 'Under-Over' Putting Practice

Bonus Series

Build A Better Game: Putting
This series from the minds of Martin and Lisa Hall skews towards intermediate to advanced players, but if you have the golf bug and want to dive into almost 4 hours of putting tips and theories, it is sure to help improve your putting. The segment below demonstrates 5 quick drills that will help you start putts online (one of them will look familiar!)

Drills to Help You Start Putts On Line
Drills to Help You Start Putts On Line

Instruction
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
