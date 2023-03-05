7 stress-free ways to introduce someone to golf

One of the great joys of golf is introducing the game to someone else.

There's a sense a satisfaction knowing that you've given someone the gift of golf. Although the game can be maddeningly frustrating and expensive, it will also likely give the new golfer hours of entertainment and memories with friends and strangers alike.

This story is part of our beginner golf series we've launched this year in an attempt to keep golf's momentum moving forward post-pandemic. Use these tips and tricks to help potential new golfers - no matter their ages - get introduced to the game properly. It could set them on a path for years of enjoyment.

The first three items - nos. 5-7 - are meant for young children, but the top four suggestions can be used for kids or adults.