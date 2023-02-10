5 driver tips for beginner golfers

Hitting the driver is fun, but can be tough for beginning golfers. These tips from the GolfPass archives will help.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot

The driver is the most intriguing club for many beginner golfers because it is fun to try to hit far. Although it may not be the best place to start because short game and contact are so critical, there is plenty of benefit from learning to swing the big stick. The ball is teed up nice and high, and the driver has the biggest clubface in the bag. Plus, it’s just fun to swing away and see how far the ball goes.

In this article, we hope to expedite the learning curve for new golfers (welcome!) - and help struggling drivers get back to basics - with five great tips to learn the proper fundamentals to getting off the tee in great shape.

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Driver

The link to this article could just as easily link directly to Martin Hall’s full series dedicated to helping beginner golfers. In this segment, Hall gives a simple footwork tip that all golfers should use. I still advise watching the series if you are just starting golf, but we also wanted to provide a few different voices/techniques on how to hit the driver early on in your golf journey.

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

2-Step Driver Setup

This is such a simple, effective tip from Erika Larkin on how to set up correctly with the driver consistently. The driver is a tough club to hit at first because it requires a setup that is different from most other shots. By using this process, you will give yourself a better chance to hit airborne drives and have some fun.

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Driver Tee Drill

I like this drill from Rodney Green because it takes the result out of the equation and just allows you to simulate what a driver swing should feel like. For beginners, the end result of a shot can be frustrating even on swings that feel pretty good. This tee drill is one all new golfers should try.

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Optimizing your Driver – High Handicap

Another great series for beginners is the high handicap segments in Level Up Golf with Alex Riggs. Unless you’re a golf savant, you most likely will be high handicapper at first. Riggs not only gives a great tip on driver swings for beginners here, but he also explains the "why" in an understandable way.

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

The Most Common Mistake

The title makes this tip a good one for beginners! It’s always good to know what you should not be doing if you are just getting into the game. It verges on being an intermediate tip, but the drill that Hall does here anyone can do. Beginners often struggle with a slice and this drill should help you avoid hitting one.

rory-mcilroy-chipping-tip
Instruction
August 6, 2018
Learn from the greatest golf instructors and professional golfers in the world with articles and videos on the best advice for all facets of your golf game. Explore topics in full-swing, short-game, even fitness and mental aspects of golf here.

Instruction
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
0 Comments
More from the author
Golfzon Leadbetter Academy - range
Articles
1 Min Read
Golfzon Leadbetter Academy opens at Reunion Resort outside Orlando
February 2, 2023
David Leadbetter's tech-filled academy offers advanced data to those who want to better understand their swing.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
fitness-article-image.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
5 fitness tips to help improve your golf game this offseason
November 30, 2022
We've compiled the best fitness tips on GolfPass to help you become more flexible and hit the ball farther.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
mental-tips.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
7 strategy and mental tips to help you shave strokes quickly
November 2, 2022
Want to shoot lower scores without needing to practice? Turn your mental game into a strength with these tips
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
scottie-Golfforever-2.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
How the GOLFFOREVER Swing Trainer can help you play golf better, and for longer
October 24, 2022
This new training aid offers a full membership program with videos and more to help you groove your game.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
titleist-tsr-hero.JPG
Articles
5 Min Read
Reviewed: Brand-new Titleist TSR drivers and fairway woods
October 11, 2022
Traditional looks collide with a new way for golfers to think about their fairway woods.
Tim Gavrich
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Tim Gavrich, Drake Dunaway
putting-tips-image.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
5 putting tips to help make more putts
October 2, 2022
Whether it's 3-putt avoidance or holing more knee-knockers, we've compiled a list of GolfPass putting tips to help you improve your putting.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Popular
Desert Willow Golf Course - bunker
17 Images
January 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
January 28, 2023
Our GolfPass members are kicking off the year with rounds all over the globe.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
Seapoint Golf Links: #13
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 20 hidden golf course gems of Ireland and Northern Ireland
January 17, 2023
Our community of reviewers select the local favorites and hidden gems on the Emerald Isle.
By GolfPass Staff
The Cedar River at Shanty Creek: #13
Golfers' Choice
5 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Pace of Play
January 17, 2023
Some golfers prioritize playing fast almost as much as playing well. These golf clubs kept things moving in 2022.
By GolfPass Staff
The GC At Glen Mills
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Pennsylvania
January 17, 2023
Our community of reviewers showcase the best public golf courses in Pennsylvania.
By Golfers' Choice
Read More
Now Reading
5 driver tips for beginner golfers
Search Near Me