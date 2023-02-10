5 driver tips for beginner golfers

The driver is the most intriguing club for many beginner golfers because it is fun to try to hit far. Although it may not be the best place to start because short game and contact are so critical, there is plenty of benefit from learning to swing the big stick. The ball is teed up nice and high, and the driver has the biggest clubface in the bag. Plus, it’s just fun to swing away and see how far the ball goes.

In this article, we hope to expedite the learning curve for new golfers (welcome!) - and help struggling drivers get back to basics - with five great tips to learn the proper fundamentals to getting off the tee in great shape.

The link to this article could just as easily link directly to Martin Hall’s full series dedicated to helping beginner golfers. In this segment, Hall gives a simple footwork tip that all golfers should use. I still advise watching the series if you are just starting golf, but we also wanted to provide a few different voices/techniques on how to hit the driver early on in your golf journey.

This is such a simple, effective tip from Erika Larkin on how to set up correctly with the driver consistently. The driver is a tough club to hit at first because it requires a setup that is different from most other shots. By using this process, you will give yourself a better chance to hit airborne drives and have some fun.

I like this drill from Rodney Green because it takes the result out of the equation and just allows you to simulate what a driver swing should feel like. For beginners, the end result of a shot can be frustrating even on swings that feel pretty good. This tee drill is one all new golfers should try.

Another great series for beginners is the high handicap segments in Level Up Golf with Alex Riggs. Unless you’re a golf savant, you most likely will be high handicapper at first. Riggs not only gives a great tip on driver swings for beginners here, but he also explains the "why" in an understandable way.

The title makes this tip a good one for beginners! It’s always good to know what you should not be doing if you are just getting into the game. It verges on being an intermediate tip, but the drill that Hall does here anyone can do. Beginners often struggle with a slice and this drill should help you avoid hitting one.