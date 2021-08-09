"What golf ball should I use?"

It's one of the most difficult questions beginning golfers ask. There's no correct answer. Golf ball choice is as personal as what pair of pants you buy. But there are some general guidelines to follow.

The no. 1 rule is that beginners don't need premium balls like the Titleist Pro V1. Almost all beginners don't have the swing speed to maximize distance and spin like pros and other good players can with high-end balls. Plus, nobody wants to spend $45-$50 on a dozen balls that will likely be gone in 2-3 rounds. Golf is already expensive enough for new players who probably had to buy clubs, shoes, gloves, golf clothes, etc. It's an unnecessary added expense.

On the other hand, don't buy the cheapest golf balls you can find, either. They won't perform. The best advice for any beginner shopping for balls is to find a good value ball that's not too expensive but has the best combination of distance, feel and durability to be worth the money. But anyone should be able to find a quality ball for less than $30 per dozen that does the job until your game is ready to take the next step.

We reached out to Greg Palmer, president at GolfBalls.com, the internet's top seller of used, new and custom logo balls, for some examples of popular balls perfect for beginners. He recommended a handful of brands and styles, all for less than $25 a dozen. At this stage of the game, beginners should prioritize trying different styles over brand loyalty to find what balls feel good and fit their eye and abilities.

Titleist TruFeel

This new ball is the softest offering from Titleist. The TruFlex cover goes a long way toward scoring and those delicate shots around the greens, while the TruTouch core helps improve distance. Purchase: $22.99.

Titleist TruFeel should be the ball beginners seek not the Pro V1. Courtesy photo

Callaway Supersoft

Callaway's Supersoft brand has garnered a loyal following over the years. The new hybrid cover with HEX Aerodynamics reduces drag and enhances lift for increased carry and higher flight. The Soft Compression Core promotes high launch and low spin. Purchase: $24.99 for orange, $19.99 for yellow.

TaylorMade Noodle Easy Distance

Most golfers would never consider a ball at such a low price range, but this two-piece is a solid option. The low compression core works for players, such as juniors, seniors, women and beginners, with slower swing speeds of around 85 mph. The low spin maximizes distance off the tee. Purchase: $11.99.

Bridgestone e6

Bridgestone, a personal favorite, has reformulated its e6 brand for golfers with moderate swing speeds seeking more distance. A larger, softer and low-compression core is designed for launching higher ball speeds, while mixing in a softer feel. Purchase: $23.99.

Srixon Soft Feel

The FastLayer Core's soft center gradually transitions into a firm outer edge, providing a solid combination of distance and touch. Speed Dimples on the cover reduce drag, increase lift and perform well in the wind. Purchase: $21.95.

(Editor's Note: GolfPass may earn a commission on certain purchases made via links posted in our articles. GolfPass does not receive compensation for product reviews.)

