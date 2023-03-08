5 easy tips to help beginner golfers hit better iron shots

Hitting your irons solidly is key for beginner golfers. These tips from the GolfPass archives will help you avoid the frustration of poor contact.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot

Figuring out relatively consistent contact with your irons is one of the main keys to enjoying the game of golf and keeping beginners wanting to come back to the course.

Whiffs, chunks and duffs can be extremely frustrating and time consuming. While there is no cheat code or simple way to hitting solid iron shots consistently, there are so many great tips on GolfPass that can help guide you. Here are 5 of the best iron tips for beginners.

5 Easy Iron Tips for Beginners

1. Use A Routine for Perfect Alignment

Starting with this tip is great for beginners or anyone trying to improve their game. Alignment is so important, and as John Montgomery and Aimee Cho say in this tip, bad alignment can lead to bad swing habits. If you want to start improving at golf and making better contact with your irons, the fundamentals are a great place to start! My favorite way to line up is stand 5 yards behind the ball and pick out a piece of grass, divot or broken tee that is a few inches to feet in front of your ball on the exact line you want to hit it. Then just line your clubface up with that and you will be aimed perfectly.

2. Iron Setup 101

Now that you have the clubface aimed at your target, it’s important to have a great setup that will ‘set you up’ with a better chance at making solid contact. This tip from Aimee Cho takes you step-by-step through standing and holding the club at address with mid irons.

3. L-3-90 Swing Building Drill

Martin Hall has given this tip to major champions, but also those just getting started in the game! The L-3-90 drill shortens the swing and helps you focus on the most important part of the golf swing. Making solid contact is so important to enjoying this game, and I believe this drill will help.

In Hall's Beginner series on GolfPass he explains why beginners should start with mini swings before moving on to half swings and finally full swings.
(Tip starts at 1:27 if you've already seen Full Swing on Netflix)

4. Lead Side Weight Drill

Martin Chuck nails it with this one. Most beginners do not have a teeter-tooter like he does in this tip, but they still can do this drill. Everything Martin demonstrates will help you make clean contact with your irons and have more fun on the course. If you look at the swings he makes while doing the drill, they are very close to those Hall makes in the L-3-90 tip from above!

5. Impact to Finish Drill

Even lifelong golfers struggle to get into the perfect impact position, so beginners are sure to have issues as well. But that doesn’t mean you can’t strive for it or at least practice feeling what a proper impact position feels like. This iron tip for beginners from Debbie Doniger will help. It’s a drill that can be executed correctly by players of all skill levels.

For more iron tips for beginners, visit our page featuring extensive videos and tips for better iron play.

Instruction
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
0 Comments
