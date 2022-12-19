2022 GolfPass Photos of the Year
Another year has come to an end, and boy did 2022 fly by.
This year has taken our GolfPass golfers to some exotic locations and bucket-list international courses, but we loved to see that many of you were still getting out to your local favorites that deserved a snapshot too.
Thousands of reviews piled in this year but we compiled 18 of our favorite photos that captured everything from mountains, to the ocean, to nature, the canyons, and that perfect tee-off. No matter if you were in the UK, the Caribbean, or the western United States, playing in the fog, the heat, or underneath a rainbow, your photos captured the essence of a memorable round.
Thank you to everyone who submitted photos and reviews this year. GolfPass is truly grateful for our loyal members and we couldn't do this without you. We can't wait to see all the great photos you have in store for next year.
Remember to keep those photos and reviews coming for 2023!
-
Vineyards surround Eagle Vines in Napa, Calif. Courtesy of 'linz4ucla'
-
Quivira Golf Club is a gorgeous Jack Nicklaus signature in Cabo San Lucas that features clifftop greens. Courtesy of 'BrandonWebb'
-
Kananaskis Valley's Mount Lorette course offers a breathtaking view of the Canadian Rockies. Courtesy of '55ab4uWAz88fMocsHxW5'
-
Dunfanaghy delivers some nice views in County Donegal, Ireland. Courtesy of 'u314162692753'
-
Payne's Valley at Big Cedar Lodge ends with a bang on the bonus 19th hole. Courtesy of 'GAfQRMlzOfe0cHp4WnpS'
-
The landforms surrounding Copper Rock are spectacular. Courtesy of 'u171073890'
-
Royal Isabela wanders the cliffs of Puerto Rico. Courtesy of '1smann'
-
Milton Abbey is a gorgeous 9 hole course in the Dorset countryside of England. Courtesy of 'Brianharris2602'
-
A rainbow is captured over Headwaters Golf Club, the #4 ranked public course in Minnesota. Courtesy of 'eXWe6ihJbt2J7hYCYJ0j'
-
Golfers from all over the world travel to see the elevation drops, wandering canyons, and white sand bunkers of Wolf Creek Golf Club in Mesquite, Nevada. Courtesy of 'GolferJake78'
-
Port Royal Golf Club of Southhampton, Bermuda is the perfect getaway from colder temps and ranked among the world's best public golf courses. Courtesy of 'u637950477'
-
A gator climbs out of a pond on Marina Vallarta Golf Course in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico. Courtesy of 'u314163403478'
-
Bellmere Winds Golf Club is a stay-and-play course whose front 9 plays similar to a links-style course of Scotland. Courtesy of 'u667289745'
-
Mauna Kea is a consistent top course in Hawaii built on a black lava field with unmatched ocean views. Courtesy of 'jmpmn23'
-
The summertime views don't get any better than EagleVail in Avon, Colo. Courtesy of 'u000001067254'
-
The 107-yard third hole on the Mountain Course at Ventana Canyon plays like an island in the midst of the desert. Courtesy of 'hacksalot03', California Local Advisor
-
The Canada Course is one of three choices for golf at El Conquistador Golf & Tennis in Tucson, Ariz. Courtesy of 'rickthestick'
-
Impending fog overhangs one of '18 signature holes' at Doug Carrick's stunning Greywolf Golf Course. Courtesy of 'HookedonCanada'