2022 GolfPass Photos of the Year

Another year has come to an end, and boy did 2022 fly by.

This year has taken our GolfPass golfers to some exotic locations and bucket-list international courses, but we loved to see that many of you were still getting out to your local favorites that deserved a snapshot too.

Thousands of reviews piled in this year but we compiled 18 of our favorite photos that captured everything from mountains, to the ocean, to nature, the canyons, and that perfect tee-off. No matter if you were in the UK, the Caribbean, or the western United States, playing in the fog, the heat, or underneath a rainbow, your photos captured the essence of a memorable round.

Thank you to everyone who submitted photos and reviews this year. GolfPass is truly grateful for our loyal members and we couldn't do this without you. We can't wait to see all the great photos you have in store for next year.