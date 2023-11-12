10 incredible items you need to bid on in Youth on Course's annual auction

Youth on Course is one of junior golf's great organizations. It helps reduce barriers to entry for kids by working with thousands of golf courses to offer young golfers the opportunity to play a round for $5 or less. Youth on Course is supported by donations (including the opportunity to round up the change from your next round booked through GolfNow) and its modest membership fees, which average $30 per year.

In addition to low-cost rounds of golf, Youth on Course also provides scholarship opportunities for members who are applying to college. They have facilitated more than $2.5 million in scholarships since the program's inception in 2008. They also run a series of 100 Hole Hike golf events, where participants raise money in support of their playing 100 holes of golf in a single day. GolfPass' Jason Deegan and Drake Dunaway have both hiked 100 holes to support Youth on Course.

One centerpiece event of Youth on Course's calendar is their annual online auction, where generous benefactors donate rounds of golf and other experiences for bid, with proceeds going back to the organization. The 2022 edition of the auction raised more than $330,000 across 71 items, meaning more than 45,000 subsidized rounds of golf for Youth on Course members.

The 2023 edition of the auction runs from the morning of Sunday, November 12 through 11:59 pm ET Wednesday, November 15. Here are 10 notable items - rounds of golf and a few other special experiences - you ought to seriously consider bidding on:

A day of golf for 4 at America's greatest modern course

A view of a green at Sand Hills Golf Club Oak Locker

Opened in 1994, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw's incredible Sand Hills Golf Club in Mullen, Neb. helped kickstart the ongoing wave of classically-inspired golf course design. The club is difficult to access for non-members, making this auction item particularly valuable for those with a sense of adventure. It includes 36 holes of golf for four in a single day in the summer of 2024, with lunch at Sand Hills' Ben's Porch restaurant in between rounds.

Starting bid: $3,000

A round at Crystal Downs Country Club

Crystal Downs Country Club, located close to Lake Michigan, is home one of America's greatest golf courses. Courtesy of the club

Alister MacKenzie bestowed his genius on only a handful of American golf courses, and Crystal Downs is one of his best - and one of the toughest to access. This item would make a bucket-list add-on to a memorable trip to northern Michigan.

Starting bid: $4,000

"Ultimate San Francisco Golf Package"

The second hole of The Olympic Club's Lake Course features an expanded fairway that climbs uphill to this green, which is framed in back by a new bunker with a turf island inside it. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

San Francisco is one of America's best spots for private golf, and this auction item includes rounds at the following courses:

Starting bid: $2,500

Golf at four prestigious Boston-area private clubs

A view of green #14 at Sankaty Head Golf Club Sankaty Head GC

The Boston area is full of great - and exclusive - private clubs. This item unlocks the gates at:

Starting bid: $3,500

Golf at 3 Maryland/Virginia heavy-hitter clubs

A view of a green surrounded by water at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club Robert Trent Jones GC

This item requires a bit of driving, but will be worthwhile for the opportunity to play these three excellent courses:

Starting bid: $3,500

Golf at three northern New Jersey greats

Gil Hanse's restoration of Baltusrol Golf Club's Lower Course includes the reintroduction of architect A.W. Tillinghast's "Great Hazard" on the long par-5 17th hole. Evan Schiller

The New York metro area is full of incredible golf courses; winners of this item will get to play three of the Garden State's best:

Starting bid: $4,000

A sampling of Charlotte's top private clubs

Never mind the PGA Championship or Presidents Cup. How would you like to play for your city amateur title at a course like Quail Hollow? Gary Kellner/PGA of America/Getty Images

Charlotte has one of America's strongest private club scenes, with several historic clubs beyond the well-known, PGA Tour-hosting Quail Hollow. Winners of this item will play:

Starting bid: $3,000

5-pack of Dallas private golf clubs

A view of two greens at Trinity Forest Golf Club Trinity Forest GC

The Metroplex is home to some of Texas' best golf courses, and winning bidder will get to play the following courses:

Starting bid: $4,000

A year membership to the Dormie Network

Ballyhack Golf Club is one of six members of the Dormie Network. Ballyhack GC

This popular and growing family of destination private clubs includes Ballyhack Golf Club in Virginia, Hidden Creek Golf Club in New Jersey, ArborLinks in Nebraska and its namesake Dormie Club in Pinehurst, N.C. This item includes initiation fee, network dues and all golf and cart fees at any of the six courses in the network for the winning bidder, significant other and any children under 23 living with the winner.

Starting bid: $7,500

Dinner at The French Laundry in Napa, Calif.

One of the world's top restaurants is led by world-renowned chef and avid golfer Thomas Keller. Dinner for four here should be unforgettable.

Starting Bid: $1,200

Dozens more items are available for bid. Click here to visit Youth on Course's 2023 auction and peruse more than 60 available items.