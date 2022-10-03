Davis Love III

Born
Apr 13, 1964
In
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

About

RBC Heritage - Round Two
As a player-turned-architect, Davis Love III and his Love Golf Design firm have exerted steady influence over several PGA Tour venues, including Harbour Town Golf Links, where Love won five times in his playing career.
Updated in November, 2026.

The latter decades of the 20th century gave rise to a lucrative side-hustle for many prominent professional golfers: that of “signature” architect attached to a course. The trend was not limited just to luminaries like Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, either.

Not all signature architects have been equally engaged with their projects. One of the most hands-on is 1997 PGA Champion Davis Love III, whose work with his Love Golf Design firm has managed to transcend the surface-level novelty of most name-brand courses by serving up more substance than visiting golfers might expect.

Love's name has been attached to more than two dozen golf courses, including a healthy mix of new builds and renovations, since his 1990 collaboration with Steve Melnyk at Oak Hills Golf Club in Columbia, S.C. From then through the 2000s, Love found steady work, mostly in the southeastern United States.
Davis Love III: Selected original golf course designs
Diamante Cabo San Lucas - The Dunes Course
Diamante Cabo San Lucas - The Dunes Course
Cabo San Lucas , Los Cabos
Private/Resort
4.4285714286 out of 5 stars
7
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The Third GC
The Third Golf Course
Panama City Beach, Florida
Private
5.0 out of 5 stars
1
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Barefoot Resort - Love Course
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Barefoot Resort & Golf - Love Course
North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Resort
3.7963314358 out of 5 stars
38
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Kinderlou Forest GC
Kinderlou Forest Golf Club
Clyattville, Georgia
Private
4.875 out of 5 stars
8
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The Patriot GC at Grand Harbor
The Patriot Golf Club at Grand Harbor
Ninety Six, South Carolina
Private
3.6666666667 out of 5 stars
3
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River Hall CC: Clubhouse
River Hall Country Club
Alva, Florida
Semi-Private
4.8356631435 out of 5 stars
420
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watersound-third-hole-8.JPG
Articles
Davis Love III's design firm raises the bar for Florida Panhandle golf with The Third at Watersound Club
Davis Love III: Selected golf course redesign and renovation projects
Plantation at Sea Island GC: #10
Plantation at Sea Island Golf Club
St Simons Island, Georgia
Resort
4.8285714286 out of 5 stars
11
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Atlantic Dunes at Sea Pines: #9
Atlantic Dunes at Sea Pines Resort
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Resort
3.487394958 out of 5 stars
59
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UNC Finley GC
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UNC Finley Golf Course
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Public
4.1699868759 out of 5 stars
888
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Birdwood GC: #13
Birdwood Golf Course
Charlottesville, Virginia
Resort
4.2448979592 out of 5 stars
49
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University of Georgia GC: #12
University of Georgia Golf Course
Athens, Georgia
Public
4.9042995839 out of 5 stars
207
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Belmont GC
Belmont Golf Course
Richmond, Virginia
Public/Municipal
4.1785714286 out of 5 stars
118
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Retreat at Sea Island GC: #1
Retreat at Sea Island Golf Club
St Simons Island, Georgia
Semi-Private/Resort
4.0 out of 5 stars
4
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A student of classic golf architecture, Love has often eschewed the flashy looks of his contemporaries’ courses, relying instead on sound strategic bones and thoughtful green contouring to create compelling golf. In 2006, his team restored the unassuming but enjoyable Brunswick Country Club, a mid-1930s Donald Ross design near his home on St. Simons Island, Georgia. When Love overhauled The Club at Irish Creek outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, he brought an updated take on Ross' aesthetic, with imposing bunkers and complex, multi-sectioned greens. More recently, his work has meditated on that of C.B. Macdonald and Seth Raynor, which can be seen in projects like the Plantation Course at Sea Island and the forthcoming redesign of the Links Course at Bear Lakes Country Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

To date, Love's best-known design is the Dunes Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas, perhaps Mexico’s greatest course and a consistent member of world top-100 lists since it opened in 2009. Its heaving sand dunes and ocean views make it one of the more photogenic courses in the world, and the design backs up the visuals.
Diamante Cabo San Lucas - Dunes golf course - 5th
The fifth on the Dunes Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas plays just 154 yards, making it the easiest hole on the golf course.
But by and large, Love’s work is reflective of his mild-mannered personality. He has wisely surrounded himself with talented associates throughout his design career, including Paul Cowley in earlier years and Scot Sherman, his current lead architect. Brother Mark has been part of the mix since the beginning as well.

Love Golf Design has found two prominent niches within the architecture world. They have become a go-to firm for prominent southeastern college golf programs looking to optimize their team practice facilities and courses. Love renovated the University of Georgia's golf course in 2006 and has reworked the University of Virginia's Birdwood Golf Course and Finley Golf Club at the University of North Carolina, Love's alma mater, as well. In 2024, the University of Alabama unveiled a state-of-the-art, $47 million practice facility and nine-hole course called Crimson Reserve, laid out by the Love team.

Along the way, Love Golf Design has been contracted to restore multiple stalwart PGA Tour golf courses. During his career, Love won five times at Pete Dye's iconic Harbour Town Golf Links. In 2025, his firm completed a months-long restoration of the annual RBC Heritage host, refreshing greens, bunkers and the appealing bulkheading throughout the course. Love Golf Design has also been named the consultants of record at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium course, giving them long-term oversight of the PGA Tour's flagship tournament host in partnership with the tour itself. And in the fall of 2026, Love Golf Design completed restoration work at the Seaside course at Sea Island Golf Club ahead of the RSM Classic.

Love Golf Design continues to expand beyond the South with projects in Florida and the Dominican Republic, as well as master-planning at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota's Twin Cities. Davis Love III's name-recognition and his team's talent positions Love Golf Design very strongly for the future.
kinderlou-forest-davis-love-iii-architect.jpg
At Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in southern Georgia, Davis Love III's staggered bunkering reminds of Golden Age architects like Seth Raynor and Donald Ross.
birdwood-12.JPG
Articles
5 Min Read
Why Davis Love III is one of the most underrated names in golf course design
October 3, 2022
A trio of strong college golf courses and a PGA Tour host are only part of the story of one of America's best design teams.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Review Statistics

Average Rating

4.2
Average Rating
4.2 out of 5 stars
4616 Reviews (4616)
Total 4616 Reviews
25 Featured Reviews

Rating Breakdown

25 Reviews
4-5 stars
16
3-4 stars
6
2-3 stars
1
1-2 stars
0
Unrated
2
Avg. Course Layout
4.4 out of 5 stars
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
4.3 out of 5 stars
Avg. Value for the Money
4.1 out of 5 stars
Avg. Pace of Play
4.3 out of 5 stars
Avg. Friendliness
4.5 out of 5 stars
Avg. Course Conditions
4.3 out of 5 stars

Davis Love III Designed Courses Map

Davis Love III Designed Courses

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