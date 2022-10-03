As a player-turned-architect, Davis Love III and his Love Golf Design firm have exerted steady influence over several PGA Tour venues, including Harbour Town Golf Links, where Love won five times in his playing career. Tyler Lecka/Getty Images

The fifth on the Dunes Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas plays just 154 yards, making it the easiest hole on the golf course. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfAdvisor

At Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in southern Georgia, Davis Love III's staggered bunkering reminds of Golden Age architects like Seth Raynor and Donald Ross. Tim Gavrich/Golf Advisor

The latter decades of the 20th century gave rise to a lucrative side-hustle for many prominent professional golfers: that of “signature” architect attached to a course. The trend was not limited just to luminaries like Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, either.Not all signature architects have been equally engaged with their projects. One of the most hands-on is 1997 PGA Champion Davis Love III, whose work with his Love Golf Design firm has managed to transcend the surface-level novelty of most name-brand courses by serving up more substance than visiting golfers might expect.Love's name has been attached to more than two dozen golf courses, including a healthy mix of new builds and renovations, since his 1990 collaboration with Steve Melnyk atin Columbia, S.C. From then through the 2000s, Love found steady work, mostly in the southeastern United States.A student of classic golf architecture, Love has often eschewed the flashy looks of his contemporaries’ courses, relying instead on sound strategic bones and thoughtful green contouring to create compelling golf. In 2006, his team restored the unassuming but enjoyable Brunswick Country Club, a mid-1930s Donald Ross design near his home on St. Simons Island, Georgia. When Love overhauled The Club at Irish Creek outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, he brought an updated take on Ross' aesthetic, with imposing bunkers and complex, multi-sectioned greens. More recently, his work has meditated on that of C.B. Macdonald and Seth Raynor, which can be seen in projects like the Plantation Course at Sea Island and the forthcoming redesign of the Links Course at Bear Lakes Country Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.To date, Love's best-known design is the, perhaps Mexico’s greatest course and a consistent member of world top-100 lists since it opened in 2009. Its heaving sand dunes and ocean views make it one of the more photogenic courses in the world, and the design backs up the visuals.But by and large, Love’s work is reflective of his mild-mannered personality. He has wisely surrounded himself with talented associates throughout his design career, including Paul Cowley in earlier years and Scot Sherman, his current lead architect. Brother Mark has been part of the mix since the beginning as well.Love Golf Design has found two prominent niches within the architecture world. They have become a go-to firm for prominent southeastern college golf programs looking to optimize their team practice facilities and courses. Love renovated thein 2006 and has reworked theand, Love's, as well. In 2024, the University of Alabama unveiled a state-of-the-art, $47 million practice facility and nine-hole course called Crimson Reserve, laid out by the Love team.Along the way, Love Golf Design has been contracted to restore multiple stalwart PGA Tour golf courses. During his career, Love won five times at Pete Dye's iconic. In 2025, his firm completed aof the annual RBC Heritage host, refreshing greens, bunkers and the appealing bulkheading throughout the course. Love Golf Design has also been named the consultants of record at, giving them long-term oversight of the PGA Tour's flagship tournament host in partnership with the tour itself. And in the fall of 2026, Love Golf Design completed restoration work at theahead of the RSM Classic.Love Golf Design continues to expand beyond the South with projects in Florida and the Dominican Republic, as well as master-planning atin Minnesota's Twin Cities. Davis Love III's name-recognition and his team's talent positions Love Golf Design very strongly for the future.