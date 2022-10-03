- Born
- Apr 13, 1964
- In
- Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
About
The latter decades of the 20th century gave rise to a lucrative side-hustle for many prominent professional golfers: that of “signature” architect attached to a course. The trend was not limited just to luminaries like Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, either.
Not all signature architects have been equally engaged with their projects. One of the most hands-on is 1997 PGA Champion Davis Love III, whose work with his Love Golf Design firm has managed to transcend the surface-level novelty of most name-brand courses by serving up more substance than visiting golfers might expect.
Love's name has been attached to more than two dozen golf courses, including a healthy mix of new builds and renovations, since his 1990 collaboration with Steve Melnyk at Oak Hills Golf Club in Columbia, S.C. From then through the 2000s, Love found steady work, mostly in the southeastern United States.
Davis Love III: Selected original golf course designs
Cabo San Lucas , Los Cabos
Private/Resort
4.4285714286 out of 5 stars
7
North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Resort
3.7963314358 out of 5 stars
38
Ninety Six, South Carolina
Private
3.6666666667 out of 5 stars
3
Davis Love III: Selected golf course redesign and renovation projects
St Simons Island, Georgia
Resort
4.8285714286 out of 5 stars
11
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Resort
3.487394958 out of 5 stars
59
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Public
4.1699868759 out of 5 stars
888
Athens, Georgia
Public
4.9042995839 out of 5 stars
207
Richmond, Virginia
Public/Municipal
4.1785714286 out of 5 stars
118
St Simons Island, Georgia
Semi-Private/Resort
4.0 out of 5 stars
4
To date, Love's best-known design is the Dunes Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas, perhaps Mexico’s greatest course and a consistent member of world top-100 lists since it opened in 2009. Its heaving sand dunes and ocean views make it one of the more photogenic courses in the world, and the design backs up the visuals.
Love Golf Design has found two prominent niches within the architecture world. They have become a go-to firm for prominent southeastern college golf programs looking to optimize their team practice facilities and courses. Love renovated the University of Georgia's golf course in 2006 and has reworked the University of Virginia's Birdwood Golf Course and Finley Golf Club at the University of North Carolina, Love's alma mater, as well. In 2024, the University of Alabama unveiled a state-of-the-art, $47 million practice facility and nine-hole course called Crimson Reserve, laid out by the Love team.
Along the way, Love Golf Design has been contracted to restore multiple stalwart PGA Tour golf courses. During his career, Love won five times at Pete Dye's iconic Harbour Town Golf Links. In 2025, his firm completed a months-long restoration of the annual RBC Heritage host, refreshing greens, bunkers and the appealing bulkheading throughout the course. Love Golf Design has also been named the consultants of record at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium course, giving them long-term oversight of the PGA Tour's flagship tournament host in partnership with the tour itself. And in the fall of 2026, Love Golf Design completed restoration work at the Seaside course at Sea Island Golf Club ahead of the RSM Classic.
Love Golf Design continues to expand beyond the South with projects in Florida and the Dominican Republic, as well as master-planning at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota's Twin Cities. Davis Love III's name-recognition and his team's talent positions Love Golf Design very strongly for the future.
5 Min Read
October 3, 2022
A trio of strong college golf courses and a PGA Tour host are only part of the story of one of America's best design teams.
Davis Love III Designed Courses Map
Davis Love III Designed Courses
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Spring Lake, North CarolinaPublic/Resort4.2461248884 out of 5 stars564
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Hilton Head Island, South CarolinaResort3.487394958 out of 5 stars59
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North Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaResort3.7963314358 out of 5 stars38
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Charlottesville, VirginiaResort
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Okatie, South CarolinaPublic3.5384615385 out of 5 stars26
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Brunswick, GeorgiaPrivate
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Cabo San Lucas , Los CabosPrivate/Resort4.4285714286 out of 5 stars7
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Greensboro, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.7452320979 out of 5 stars398
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Kingsland, GeorgiaPublic3.9580922938 out of 5 stars739
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Columbia, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.3036053131 out of 5 stars251
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Fripp Island, South CarolinaResort/Private4.2857142857 out of 5 stars2
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Watersound, FloridaResort4.4524788937 out of 5 stars240
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St Simons Island, GeorgiaResort4.8285714286 out of 5 stars11
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St Simons Island, GeorgiaSemi-Private/Resort4.0 out of 5 stars4
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Gautier, MississippiPublic4.3559027778 out of 5 stars99
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St Simons Island, GeorgiaResort0.0 out of 5 stars0
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Kannapolis, North CarolinaPrivate5.0 out of 5 stars2
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Ninety Six, South CarolinaPrivate3.6666666667 out of 5 stars3
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Chapel Hill, North CarolinaSemi-Private3.7306658704 out of 5 stars790
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Hailey, IdahoPrivate0.0 out of 5 stars0
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Chapel Hill, North CarolinaPublic4.1699868759 out of 5 stars888
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Cumming, GeorgiaPrivate2.778280543 out of 5 stars16
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