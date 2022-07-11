Amazon Prime Day 2022: 8 great golf deals up for grabs on summer's biggest shopping spree

Think you have strong legs? Go spend some time with an Amazon delivery person. With all the stair-climbing and pedal-pushing they do, their calves are the envy of just about anyone.

How did we survive in the days before Amazon? What started with impressively fast book delivery is now a go-to way for millions to buy, try and (if necessary) return products of all sorts.

For consumers who lean heavily on the online shopping experience, Amazon Prime's annual membership is as close to mandatory as it gets. For $139 per year or $14.99 per month, members receive free, often expedited shipping on millions of products, in addition to benefits like Amazon's Prime Video streaming service and a raft of other benefits. Just last week, Amazon added a big one. Prime members will now receive a year's subscription to GrubHub+, a popular food delivery service.

But we're not here to talk about food deals. We're here to talk about golf deals, and this year, there are plenty.

8 Amazon Prime Day golf deals that have our attention

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM)

$399.99

Rapsodo has been on the affordable launch monitor beat for years, offering something at a tiny fraction of the cost of a $25,000 TrackMan that still has enough tech to give golfers a window into their own performance. Their latest device is marked down $100 for July 12 and 13 for Amazon Prime Day.

Under Armour Men's Playoff 2.0 Golf Polo

$48.89-$65.00

With the standard for fashionable golf shirts creeping toward $90, it is always refreshing to find something serviceable for a lot less. Under Armour has been good to me since 2006, when my high school's team shirt was made by the then-upstart Baltimore behemoth. More than a decade and a half later, I'm still a fan of the stretchy, wicking material for these shirts. There are dozens of color styles available, some more marked-down for Prime Day than others.

adidas ZG21 Motion Primegreen golf shoes

$99.99

Hot weather and heavy leather golf shoes aren't the best of friends, so golf shoe brands have been messing with mesh uppers lately in an effort to provide breathability while retaining stability. I have a BOA-laced version of this traditional-laced shoe in this particular colorway, which does not use any of the dyes that typically adorn golf shoes. Depending on your size, it's a steal at nearly half off its $180 MSRP right now.

Srixon Z-Star golf balls

$40.00

The $5-per-dozen markdown isn't life-changing, but if you're needing to restock for the rest of the summer and you like a premium-line golf ball like the Z-Star, you could compound the savings by buying a few dozen on Amazon Prime Day.

Robin Golf 'The Essentials' Golf Club Set

$749.00

If you've been trying to get someone into the game but they're balking at the idea of plowing $1,000 or more into a set of clubs they might barely use, Robin's nine-club solution might be attractive to them. There is a coupon that can be applied at checkout that will knock $50 off the typical $799 price tag.

Garmin Approach G12 GPS clip-on rangefinder

$130.11

Typically $149.99, this versatile GPS device from a brand whose products we have reviewed several times comes pre-loaded with 40,000 golf courses. It can be clipped onto a belt loop on your shorts or just held in your pocket for easy access, providing valuable distance information from any point on the course. You can even keep score and upload your rounds using Garmin's app.

Milliard Golf Organizer

$109.99

If left untamed, golf stuff can quickly overrun an office, car trunk or garage (or all three simultaneously). Taking back storage control of your clubs, shoes and other accessories won't guarantee lower scores on the course, but it might just make things happier at home. This organizer typically sells for $130, so you'll be saving $20 through Amazon. You can buy an extra golf towel or glove to celebrate.

WOSPORTS golf rangefinder

$49.99

Currently marked at half off its $99.99 stated typical price, this seems a little too good to be true. But with a high average rating with 606 submitted, plus Amazon's easy and generous return policy, you might just luck out and end up with a serviceable rangefinder for the same cost as a dozen Pro V1s. No, it's not magnetized and no, it doesn't have a slope function, but for $50, it's hard to complain. If you're looking for something a little more reputable (and therefore more expensive), you can get Precision Pro's slope-enabled NX9 rangefinder with a $30-off coupon for $239.99.

