Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

First look at Rodeo Dunes, the new Dream Golf resort taking shape on Colorado's front range

The Coore & Crenshaw Course, the first of potentially six on site, will open to public play in 2027.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Rodeo Dunes - hole 4
A chocolate drop guards the entry point to the fourth green at Rodeo Dunes.

ROGGEN, Colo. - I'm lost.

A gas station and rundown motel are the only signs of civilization off of Interstate Highway 76. This isn't the first time Google Maps has led me astray trying to find a new Dream Golf property. It happened at Wisconsin's Sand Valley in 2017.

Giants Ridge resort - Quarry golf course - 13th
Articles
America has its share of remote golf destinations in California, Nebraska, Michigan and beyond

All I see for miles is flat ranch land, the signature look of Colorado's rugged and rustic front range. Finally my golf radar kicks in ... a glimpse of dunes in the distance. The gated, narrow dirt road where I made a U-turn just a few minutes earlier ended up being the path to golf's next promised land - the blossoming Coore & Crenshaw course at Rodeo Dunes.

Only visionaries like the Keiser family, the founders of Dream Golf, could pull off something as wild and wonderful in the middle of nowhere as "The First Ride" at Rodeo Dunes, a September extravaganza celebrating the future of the land (playing golf) with a nod to its past (by hosting a real rodeo with the world's best riders). Golfers and cowboys sharing the same space? Au contraire, spurs and spikes, bogeys and bulls, get along just fine together.

It took Michael Keiser Jr. four years to convince the late Mike Cervi, a rancher, rodeo promoter and mega-land owner, to lease the property necessary to build Rodeo Dunes. By all accounts, it was dead land, too sandy to grow crops and too uneven and forlorn for livestock. Sound familiar? That's exactly the type of landscape home to the world's best links (minus the ocean views). There are 100-foot dunes waiting to frame dynamic golf holes.

"Even though at first, golf and ranching might not go well together, in our family, in our business, we think of ourselves, first and foremost, as land stewards," Keiser Jr. said at The First Ride. "We share the same land ethos (as the Cervis)."

Eventually, Rodeo Dunes could be home to six courses. Considering Coore & Crenshaw's other Dream Golf hits - Bandon Trails at Bandon Dunes or the original Sand Valley Course at Sand Valley - comparisons will be inevitable. The 12 holes I saw left me with the impression that this might be their best yet. Unfortunately, most golfers will have to wait another 14 months to decide for themselves. The first opportunity to snag a 2027 tee time when the course opens to the public will be in the first quarter of 2026.

"I've been accused of being a horrible salesperson and really understated and underselling anything, but the way I put it is, this is pretty darn good," Coore said.

What it's like to play Rodeo Dunes

A sneak peek of the 12 holes already grown in at Rodeo Dunes
Rodeo Dunes - sand
The sandy site of Rodeo Dunes is what attracted the Keisers to lease ranch land on Colorado's front range for their newest resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rodeo Dunes - hole 2
The 171-yard second hole at Rodeo Dunes is benched into surrounding dunes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rodeo Dunes - hole 3
Heavy rough and bunkers serve as cross hazards on the 426-yard fourth hole at Rodeo Dunes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rodeo Dunes - hole 14
A trio of bunkers ring the 158-yard 14th hole at Rodeo Dunes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rodeo Dunes - hole 13
The 225-yard 13th hole is the first of back-to-back par 5s on Rodeo Dunes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rodeo Dunes
Sand Dunes frame the holes at Rodeo Dunes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rodeo Dunes - hole 15
The punchbowl green on no. 17 at Rodeo Dunes is blind from the fairway, hidden by a hill. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rodeo Dunes - hole 17
The 347-yard 17th hole is a birdie hole at Rodeo Dunes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rodeo Dunes - hole 18 fairway
Coore & Crenshaw filled the 18th fairway with tons of sand to make the par 5 more playable. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rodeo Dunes - hole 18
A look back from the 18th green at Rodeo Dunes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

My first impression of Rodeo Dunes is how accessible it will eventually be for both Denver golfers and Dream Golf chasers. It's less than 45 minutes northeast of the Denver International Airport. In theory, a Dream Golfaholic from the East Coast could fly into Denver, play Rodeo Dunes, and then continue on to Bandon Dunes since Denver is one of the only direct gateways to the remote Oregon coastal outpost that is Bandon.

C&C's Rodeo Dunes and the course designed next by architect Jimmy Craig will share a first tee complex. The terrain was remarkably more turbulent than I expected. Walking the 6,948-yard routing will be a pleasant hike with vistas for miles. We played 12 holes, nos. 1-4 and 12-18, where the dunes are pronounced. They will impact the lines of play and your choices on when to attack. Fairways and greens play peek-a-boo the whole way, hiding behind humps and hills, only visible from ideal angles.

The first green on the 442-yard opening hole is nowhere to be seen. It's up to the player to trust that a 220-yard carry over the left-side bunkers cut into a knoll leads to the fairway. Dunes block the portions of both the first and second greens (a 171-yard par 3).

A new form of cross hazard I haven't seen on a C&C design before - rough in the middle of the fairway - impacted the next three holes I played: the 491-yard third, the 426-yard fourth and 427-yard 12th. I'll be curious how it's managed moving forward.

A perfectly placed chocolate drop in front of the fourth green was, without a doubt, my favorite architectural trick (see the lead photo above). Back-to-back par 3s - the 225-yard 13th and 158-yard 14th - jump start a rousing finishing stretch. A 35-foot wall of hillside rough guards the blind punchbowl green at the 386-yard 15th. Another blind shot awaits the approach to the 347-yard 17th green for those golfers (like me) who flare tee shots to the right side of the fairway behind a ginormous hump. The bigger hitters in our group took a riskier line over a sandy pit directly toward the green. Nobody made birdie.

Loads and loads of fill was used to raise the 18th fairway to make the 511-yard climb to the final green a little less arduous.

Touring the other holes still growing has me convinced this is a Top 30-40 U.S. resort/public course right out of the starting gate (rodeo pun intended). The 2027 golf season can't get here fast enough.

Early look at the holes still growing in at Rodeo Dunes
Rodeo Dunes - hole 5
The 511-yard 5th hole is still growing in at Rodeo Dunes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rodeo Dunes - hole 8
The 8th green at Rodeo Dunes, the end of a 558-yard par 5. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rodeo Dunes - hole 9 tee
This is how the 139-yard 9th at Rodeo Dunes will look from the tee. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rodeo Dunes - hole 9
Notice the massive sand blowout left of the 9th hole, which is a 139-yard par 3. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rodeo Dunes grow-in
Rodeo Dunes will release tee times for its first season in 2027 during the first quarter of 2026. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

GolfPass NewsArchitecture
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

Comments (0)

You're the first one here!
Share your thoughts or ask a question to get the conversation going.

More from the author

Rory McIlroy - TGL match
3 Min Read
TGL releases its 2026 schedule: Will you be watching?
Articles
The Skins Game 2025
3 Min Read
The Skins Game returns as golf's silly season makes a comeback
Articles
Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2025
1 Min Read
The best options on Amazon Prime's Big Deals Day for golfers
Articles
Harbor Shores Wee Course
6 Min Read
11 American golf resorts we'd love to see add short courses
Articles
Mulholland Hills Country Club - Canyons nine - hole 1
4 Min Read
L.A. Story: The transformation of Invited's Braemar Country Club into Mulholland Hills Country Club
Articles
Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Dunes Course - hole 14
5 Min Read
Championship golf returns to the Monterey Peninsula Country Club
Articles

Popular

Views of Bethpage Black, Host of the 2025 Ryder Cup
8 Min Read
The cost to play the 18 public-access Ryder Cup venues
Articles
foursomes-for-fatherhood.JPG
4 Min Read
How the best golf charity outing I've ever attended could improve other similar events
Articles
Fox Harb'r - Ocean Course - hole 8
6 Min Read
Fox Harb'r set to become Canada's next hot golf destination
Articles
Kapalua - Plantation Course - drought
4 Min Read
Punch Shots: Where the PGA Tour should host The Sentry in January 2026
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
First look at Rodeo Dunes, the new Dream Golf resort taking shape on Colorado's front range

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me