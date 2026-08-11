9 golf brands I can’t stop thinking about from the PGA Buying Summit

I work under the assumption that there’s no such thing as too many golf clothes. Knowledge is power, right? And judging by what I saw at the PGA Buying Summit in Frisco, Texas, I’m not alone.

Golf fashion is having a moment. We’re no longer buying golf clothes that we hope can transition off the course. We’re buying clothes we want to wear wherever we go, and figuring out how to make them work on the golf course.

That shift was evident everywhere at the PGA Buying Summit, where a record 196 brands exhibited, including 85 that were new to the event. Alongside established golf names were contemporary apparel and lifestyle brands such as Tuckernuck, Beach Riot and Birkenstock, all recognizing the value of the golf resort and lifestyle consumer.

It’s not just the brands that are changing. The golf retail experience is, too.

Pro shops are no longer simply places to pick up a polo, a glove and a sleeve of balls. Increasingly, they’re becoming mini-boutiques designed to appeal to everyone who walks through the door, from the plus-2 handicap to the person who’s there to look cute, drive the cart and pour the cocktails. All are welcome and, increasingly, all are being catered to.

What I saw in Frisco was a shift away from the traditional golf uniform and toward pieces that can be worn just as easily off the course as on it.

Of the many brands I saw, these nine caught my attention most:

Messy Teddy

Messy Teddy is an up-and-coming golf apparel brand with an aesthetic tracing back to its Miami roots. Courtesy images

Messy Teddy leans into playfulness and youth with fun all-over prints—micro, macro and floral—and a relaxed vibe.

But don’t let the name fool you: No matter your age, you can still look and feel fashionable and, dare I say, polished in a Messy Teddy piece.

Even the branding is intentionally restrained. The logo is simply the outline of the Messy Teddy, rather than the pink-clad bear with the boo-boo on his forehead. It’s a small detail, but that subtlety gives the playful designs a little quiet sophistication.

Aberdeen West

Aberdeen West is an L.A.-based footwear, apparel and accessories brand rooted in a love of golf, design, vintage and vibes.

Its unisex shoes are designed to work on and off the golf course, wherever life takes you. While the fashion-forward designs will initially stop you in your tracks, it’s the attention to detail and commitment to craftsmanship that will keep you coming back.

Most shoe companies don’t pull back the curtain on what’s inside their shoes. Aberdeen West does the opposite, proudly highlighting its seven-piece construction at every opportunity.

The result is a shoe that looks as good as it’s built.

Rookline

Rookline might make some of the most refined pieces hanging in your closet—and not just in the golf section.

Founder Matt Dowling grew up in the fashion world; his family has been in the women’s apparel business for 40 years, and he grew up “touching fabrics” because they were always around the house. He’s seen the business from nearly every angle, which helped him seamlessly translate that experience into golf apparel.

Dowling’s philosophy starts with the end goal: What do I need this piece to do? How does it need to perform? From there, he works backward. Before sourcing materials or constructing a garment, he already knows the level of excellence he’s aiming for.

My personal favorite—and something I’ve never seen before—is Rookline’s six-pocket pant, which will be released as part of the brand's Spring/Summer 2027 collection. Think of a traditional five-pocket pant, except the back right pocket has a second, deeper inner pocket designed to hold a yardage book or scorecard, while the exterior pocket can still accommodate your glove.

It’s a small detail, but it speaks to the level of thought Dowling puts into every piece.

AIEA Golf

AIEA aims for the intersection of athleisure and golf apparel, with an emphasis on supporting the movement of the golf swing. L&C Media

AIEA Golf (pronounced EYE-uh) was founded two years ago by Daniella Rosa, who grew up playing golf but, like many women, never quite identified with what was available in the women’s golf apparel space.

After a career in the auction world—she once auctioned a Jack Nicklaus Rolex—Rosa decided to launch a clothing brand she describes as “non-golfy-looking golf apparel.”

You won’t find a traditional collar on her tops; this is a mock-neck-only zone. Instead, the emphasis is on fabrics that fit and flatter a woman’s body in motion. Her pieces are designed for a life in action—or a day on the course—but you’ll never feel like you’re wearing a golf uniform. And that’s exactly the point.

BLOQUV

Sun protection isn’t necessarily sexy, but there’s no denying it matters to anyone who spends time outdoors.

BLOQUV was founded by Corina Biton after she noticed white spots on her arms despite regularly wearing long sleeves to protect her skin while living an active, outdoor lifestyle in Miami. After a visit to her dermatologist and some further research, she learned that most clothing blocks surprisingly little of the sun’s rays, while many garments marketed as sun-protective lose their effectiveness after repeated washing.

BLOQUV takes a different approach. Its proprietary sun protection is woven into the fabric itself, so it isn’t diminished by laundering. The materials are moisture-wicking and quick-drying, with UPF 50 protection designed to block 98% of UVA/UVB rays. If you’re going to be smart about sun protection—and I strongly recommend that you are—it makes sense to start with clothing you know is designed to protect you.

HeadsUp

HeadsUp is an exciting new player in the custom golf accessories space. Courtesy image

HeadsUp is a custom accessories brand, but what sets it apart is that you’re essentially getting your own consulting agency along with the product.

Founder Ben Wong played collegiate golf at Pepperdine and, after graduating, wanted to create a streamlined process to help his former coach—and others like him—source custom, unique and, quite frankly, badass accessories all in one place. The idea: let college coaches do what they do best (coach and mentor their players) and let HeadsUp worry about logo placement, seams and the details that make a team or event look polished.

The collegiate market is where Wong really thrives, but HeadsUp can create custom products for clubs, individuals and events, too. Give them a heads-up (yes, I had to), and they’ll provide custom artwork, a fast turnaround and quality products, with a minimum order of just six units.

From headcovers and alignment-stick covers to belts, towels, scorecard holders and shoe bags, there’s seemingly no limit to what HeadsUp can customize.

Public Drip

Public Drip founder Neil Tan draws inspiration from New York City for his golf apparel designs. Courtesy image

Public Drip celebrates the public spaces where we gather, play and build community: the parks, basketball courts, soccer fields and tennis courts of New York City where founder Neil Tan grew up.

Tan makes a compelling point: If Serena and Venus Williams hadn’t had access to a public tennis court as children, or Tiger Woods to a public golf course, they might never have realized their genius, and the world would be worse off for it.

That spirit is woven into Public Drip’s apparel, which combines a distinctly modern design aesthetic with thoughtful details, including Italian-knit, tie-textured collars and embossed silicone “P” branding.

Public Drip recognizes that golf is increasingly a confluence of different cultures and influences. The brand celebrates that infusion of style and personality while still maintaining a respect for the traditions of the game.

TIGRÉE

Created around the premise that no two tiger stripes are alike, TIGRÉE is more than an apparel company. It offers a mindset: Chase greatness, and embrace what makes you different.

TIGRÉE offers men’s and women’s eco-certified, stretchable and breathable pieces designed to move effortlessly with you—from the precision of a focused swing to the ease of everyday life.

The styles are bold, and from tiger-donned sweaters to statement pieces, you won’t exactly blend into the crowd. And maybe that’s the point.

P Cill

P. Cill is more lifestyle- and travel-oriented than straight-ahead golf apparel brands, but its casual comfort is increasingly sought-after by golfers. Courtesy images

P Cill is a brand that needs to be felt to be understood. Its buttery-soft scuba material immediately reminded me of Varley or Spanx, but P Cill comes at a fraction of the cost. The pieces lean more toward travel and lifestyle than traditional golf apparel, but that’s increasingly where golf is headed.

Think comfortable, stylish travel sets that can take you from the airport to dinner to the first tee without requiring a wardrobe change.

After seeing—and, more importantly, feeling—the fabrics at the PGA Buying Summit, I’ll be adding P Cill to my wardrobe ASAP.

And that, ultimately, may be the best sign of all.