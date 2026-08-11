4 most memorable skills challenges from Big Break's first 23 seasons

Immunity challenges have created some of the best moments in Big Break history. Here are four of the best ones.
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The Glass Break challenge and the Flop Wall are iconic immunity challenges that every Big Break fan can recall. The two most popular challenges have been featured prominently in our Big Break x Good Good countdown. Chi Chi’s unfortunate bounce topped the list of Big Break's funniest moments and Will Lowery’s Flop Wall hole-out found its way into our most clutch shots list.

Those Big Break staples are far from the only ones that have produced dramatic and memorable moments. Join us as we count down four other noteworthy challenges from the first 23 season of Big Break. Big Break returns for its 24th season with Big Break x Good Good presented by Golf Galaxy, which debuts on Golf Channel on Tuesday, August 25th at 9 PM. Available next day on GolfPass.

1. Home run challenge – Big Break Disney

To start off the second episode of Big Break Disney, Tony Finau and the guys head to Spring Training to see who has home run power or warning track power. Using reduced flight balls they all see how many drives they can hit out of the park before recording two outs. Can anyone top powerful Tony in a derby? The competition starts at the 3:25 mark in the episode below.

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Episode 2 – Going, Going . . . Gone

2. Limbo Wall – Big Break Myrtle Beach

Only six players remained by the time the Limbo Wall challenge was introduced to the Big Break Myrtle Beach contestants. Who would be the boldest and have the touch to back it up? Winners won a jet ski tour while the losers were off to the second Immunity Challenge.

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Episode 8 - Limbo Wall

3. Shot Shaping Wall – Big Break The Palm Beaches

In episode 5 of the most recent season of Big Break, the eight remaining players saw their shot-shaping abilities tested. What appeared to be a simple challenge at first glance ended up challenging the guys mentally.

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Episode 5 - Is Your Game in Shape?

4. Blackjack – Big Break Indian Wells

A blind head-to-head match of golf blackjack led to some interesting gamesmanship from the four players still searching for immunity in episode 4 of Big Break Indian Wells. Strategy and golf abilities are combined to make a unique Big Break challenge. The blackjack showdowns begin at 21:04 in the episode below and end with the statement, “that’s the most shocking moment of the season so far”.

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Episode 4 - You're So Money . . . and You Don't Even Know It
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Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway

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