Five game-changing instruction tips from past Open Champions

Winning The Open Championship requires a well-rounded game and strong mental resolve. Links golf is different from what the pros are used to week after week on the PGA Tour. The ability to adapt - not just from lush parkland golf to firm turf but to significant changes in conditions during a single round - is paramount.

Your golf game could always use a bit more of the adaptability and creativity of the great Open Champions, so I have rounded up five of the best instruction tips on GolfPass from players who have won the Claret Jug.

1. Rory McIlroy’s Open-defining iron shot

In this episode of 9 Shots with Rory, the 2014 Open champion, now a career Grand Slam holder, recounts his towering 5-iron at the par-5 18th at Royal Liverpool Golf Club to 10 feet for a third-round closing eagle. Hear about how he visualizes certain iron shots using objects in the distance and the keys to hitting higher trajectory iron shots.

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2. Padraig teaches you to swing like an athlete

Padraig Harrington had one of the great major championship runs in 2007 and 2008, winning three majors, including back-to-back Opens at Royal Birkdale and Carnoustie, respectively. In recent years, Padraig has become a presence in the golf instruction world through informative and entertaining videos. Many of them focus on using your natural athleticism to swing fast and free, just like this tip from a 2016 Golf Channel Academy episode. It clearly works for Padraig since he just keeps winning! He notched his 4th senior major championship earlier this month at the U.S. Senior Open.

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3. Greg Norman’s power secrets

The 2-time Open champion explains why the secret to more power with the driver is as simple as "RPB." Pay close attention as Norman teaches you to load powerfully in the backswing and start blasting longer drives.

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4. Shane Lowry on shaping shots

Shaping shots in the wind into firm greens is critical at all Open Championship venues. Shane Lowry, the 2019 Open champion, breaks down how he shapes the ball in different directions in this episode from Lessons with a Champion Golfer.

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5. Gary Player strikes the match

These three bunker rules come from a three-time Open Champion. Take these tips from Gary Player and hit high, soft bunker shots that would escape any pot bunker. And as always, you'll find more great tips from the best to ever play the game with our Top 100 Instruction Tips.