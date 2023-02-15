This four-in-one tool is a Cool Golf Thing

Does it merit a place in every player's pocket?
Tim Gavrich
Seen at the 2023 PGA Merchandise Show, Skinny Golf's Pocket Caddie effortlessly blends three or four on-course items every golfer needs.

Complicated realities crave simple solutions.

Many products seek to slim down a golfer's on-course kit, but most of them seem to create new issues, or look bad, or don't last long enough to imprint their utility on us.

Enter SkinnyGolf's Pocket Caddie, which stood out for its distinct lack of flash or pretense when I first spied it at the 2022 PGA Merchandise Show. With a single brass prong and a rubbery handle, it's a minimalistic pitch mark tool.

But there's more to it. That prong's sharp, flat end also enables it to gouge gunk out of club grooves. At the other end, stiff plastic bristles form a small but mighty brush. The body is magnetized, so it'll hold onto your favorite metal ball mark, too.

I approached the Pocket Caddie tool with some trepidation, as the brass prong starts out with intimidatingly sharp corners. I worried that I might drive it into my thigh while walking, but I'm happy to report no ER visits as a result of using it. Those sharp corners round off after a round or two.

At $20, its value is totally dependent on longevity, which is why I've waited a year and 80-plus rounds to pass judgment on it. The verdict: it's excellent. The first feature I figured would deteriorate, the brush end, has held up shockingly well. I feel as though it will see me through several more years of heavy duty. I have traditionally preferred two-pronged pitch mark tools, but in the end, that shortcoming is no match for the rest of the Pocket Caddie's small, potent package.

$20, available in nine colors.

golfcrest-golf-cart-garage.jpeg
Cool Golf Things
March 22, 2019
If it's cool and it's a thing in golf, it might just be a Cool Golf Thing.

Cool Golf ThingsGear
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
full-swing-hero.jpeg
Articles
5 Min Read
Netflix's 'Full Swing' probes players and a PGA Tour season on the brink of change: TV review
February 15, 2023
The eight-episode initial run follows a season in the life of a range of PGA Tour stars and journeymen, ultimately telling several stories more than one cohesive narrative.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
New ProV1 and ProV1x are generating buzz
Articles
5 Min Read
Titleist Pro V1 vs. Pro V1x review: Which golf ball is right for you?
February 12, 2023
The ball that has dominated professional tours for more than 20 years continues to serve everyday golfers as well.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
St Andrews Old Course
Articles
4 Min Read
What golf's 'Patio-gate' episode of 2023 reveals about the limits of change in a centuries-old obsession
February 6, 2023
The public outcry over the Royal & Ancient's well-intentioned renovation of one of the game's most sacred spots is a reminder of how even though change and modernity are always present, nostalgia and tradition drive golf's appeal.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2023-pga-show-hero
Articles
5 Min Read
2023 PGA Show: Great and goofy products and pitches
January 30, 2023
The industry's early-year get-together roared back to life, with plenty of interesting - and oddball - products and services featured.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
east-potomac-clubhouse.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
The inaugural National Links Trust Championship is a Cool Golf Thing
January 25, 2023
A century after hosting it, East Potomac Links' overseers are reviving America's national championship for public golfers.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
loma-club-6-san-diego-hero.JPG
Articles
7 Min Read
Pros, Joes and all golfers can find a game in San Diego
January 24, 2023
Glorious weather, laid-back people and diverse perspectives mean ‘America’s Finest City’ teems with golf experiences at every level of seriousness and cost.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
Seapoint Golf Links: #13
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 20 hidden golf course gems of Ireland and Northern Ireland
January 17, 2023
Our community of reviewers select the local favorites and hidden gems on the Emerald Isle.
By GolfPass Staff
The Cedar River at Shanty Creek: #13
Golfers' Choice
5 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Pace of Play
January 17, 2023
Some golfers prioritize playing fast almost as much as playing well. These golf clubs kept things moving in 2022.
By GolfPass Staff
The GC At Glen Mills
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Pennsylvania
January 17, 2023
Our community of reviewers showcase the best public golf courses in Pennsylvania.
By Golfers' Choice
Heritage Hill - views
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Kentucky
January 17, 2023
Our community of reviewers determine the Bluegrass State's top 20 golf courses.
By Golfers' Choice
Read More
Now Reading
This four-in-one tool is a Cool Golf Thing
Search Near Me