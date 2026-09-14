GolfPass Gear Report: The best men's golf shorts you can buy right now

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Golf shorts have come a long way in recent years.

The cyclical nature of fashion has always been easy to monitor in the guise of pants and shorts, in both length and general snugness of fit. Even though the general uniform of golf is relatively constrained - despite the recent efforts of the Malbons of the world - there are ebbs and flows to the amount of fabric dedicated to protecting us from the waist down.

Although they never got as baggy as basketball shorts, for several years in the Oughts and Teens, mens golf shorts were being made in clear refutation of the '70s and '80s short-shorts era, drooping past the knee and sometimes caressing the upper shin. I don't recall any commentator or manufacturer trying to rebrand them as "longs," but they should have.

Golf shorts currently seem to have reached a happy medium zone. No longer do I have to ignore their annoying swishing at my knees while I swing the club; virtually every pair that has been sent to me in recent years hits the tops of my kneecaps, at lowest. To me, that's the right length for golf shorts.

Materials-wise, golf shorts have taken a step forward, too. The widespread adoption of polyester and other stretchy materials is a welcome one, although some brands have done it with more sensitivity than others.

The only downside is that golf shorts seem to have shot up in cost at an even faster rate than most other items. Some higher-end brands are selling a pair of shorts for significantly more than a golf shirt, when I recall much more parity in the past. Still, there is some value to be had, as you'll see below.

Men's golf shorts you should consider: a quick guide

Is mid-September the best possible time of year to roll out some recommendations for golf shorts? Maybe not. But with warm temperatures hanging on longer and longer into the autumn seemingly every year, and a coming El Niño cycle that is likely to bring several shorts-viable golf days to the northern half of the continental United States this winter, I would argue that any time is a good time to shore up your shorts game.

My current favorite golf shorts

Chubbies' Everywear shorts are not golf-specific, but with a strong value proposition, good materials and solid durability, they are an excellent option. Chubbies

While there are certain product types in golf that I think are worth splurging for, golf shorts are not high on that list, although durability is always appreciated and can be worth a modest premium. The golf shorts brand that has impressed me for years on the quality-per-dollar front is actually not a golf-specific brand. It's actually Chubbies, which began as a reaction to the aforementioned baggy-shorts era and has transitioned nicely into the mainstream. Chubbies cropped up in 2011, the year I graduated from college, and I remember my fraternity brothers gravitating towards their noticeably short inseams, especially by the standards of the day.

I have a few pairs of the well-made and well-priced Chubbies Everywear shorts myself, and they have floated towards the top of my drawer for practice sessions and casual rounds. They really stand out as ideal travel wear for me; when I fly, I like the peace of mind from their buttoned back pockets. They also have a zippered pocket behind the right-side regular pocket, and I have stored my passport and other valuables there on international travel days with full confidence.

On the golf course, the stretch factor of the Everywear shorts makes for reliable comfort, and the 89% polyester/11% spandex material brings breathability and wicks moisture as well as can be expected in the summer heat. Even the pairs I have had for a few years continue to launder quite well and without fuss. While I think the 4-inch inseam option is a bit obnoxious, I have been happy to wear both the 6-inch and 8-inch inseam options. They come with an interior drawstring, too, if you're into that sort of thing.

Chubbies Everywear golf shorts: $64.50 on Amazon.com

5 other golf shorts worth considering

Bad Birdie's shorts come in standard colors, letting their polo shirts do most of the talking. Courtesy image

B.Draddy 'Zac' golf shorts

I am not going to pretend $145 is not a lot of money to pay for a single pair of golf shorts, but if you want to bolster the special-occasion corner of your golf wardrobe, these are my pick. The materials are premium, the cut of the shorts is a little skinnier without being thigh-tight and the rubbery strip on the waistband keeps a golf shirt not so much tucked in as locked in for the duration of the round. They look good, launder well and make you feel like you're playing somewhere really nice, no matter where you're playing.

Draddy Sport Zac golf shorts: $145

Radmor 'Ellis' golf shorts

This Pacific-Northwest-based brand has become one of my favorites. It was founded by two former D-I college golf teammates who clearly know what works and share a forward-thinking vision about the materials they use. They started by leaning heavily into natural fibers before the most recent push towards them, and these comfy golf shorts use recycled polyester.

Radmor Ellis Recycled Performance golf shorts: $120

Bad Birdie 'Golf Short'

This Arizona-based brand has had a big come-up in recent years as the post-pandemic golf surge has summoned legions of golfers into its heavily-patterned golf shirts. Loud colors and bold prints are not personally my style, and when Bad Birdie sent me a pair of their shorts to try earlier this summer, I assumed they would feel like an afterthought. But I have been impressed with both the feel and value proposition at play here.

Bad Birdie Golf Short: $78

Greyson 'Montauk' golf shorts

There has always been something slightly intimidating to me about the Greyson brand - am I cool enough to wear it? - but the shirts that have come into my possession over the years have been among the best-made in my closet. The pair of their shorts I was sent earlier this summer are no different. Notably, these shorts are made using polyamide, which is more naturally elastic than polyester. They are supremely comfortable.

Greyson Montauk Performance golf shorts: $130

Under Armour 'Drive' golf shorts

I have been wearing Under Armour clothes since my high school golf team handed out shirts in the spring of 2006. That shirt still hangs in my closet, a near-pristine example of the early quality of those polos. While the overall quality of Under Armour threads has slipped somewhat from those heady early days, I still find it as serviceable as any of the big name brands, especially with their workhorse golf shorts.

Under Armour Drive Golf Short (8" inseam) on Amazon.com: $69.58

Other golf gear notes

Nice-looking golf shoes in wide (!) sizes

Heathlander's golf shoes cater to golfers with a wider foot. Heathlander

There is a dizzying number of small golf shoe brands trying to kick down the doors of the major players, and very few of them have broken through. I really like what Payntr has brought to the market - not just sleek branding but solidly built and comfortable shoes that don't look goofy. I have also been impressed with the pair of golf shoes sent to my be Heathlander, which is a side-quest of a pair of ad-agency golfers that has added a single line of shoes to their existing apparel lines of sweaters, vests and hoodies. As for the shoes, the traditional look from above is juxtaposed nicely with an inventive and colorful but stable tread pattern. Crucially for this golfer, Heathlander offers wide sizing. The full-grain leather outsole has a pleasing, subtly textured appearance befitting its above-average price tag.

Heathlander 'The Golf Shoe': $225

LPGA Tour-player-approved sunscreen stick

OUTBOUND's Active Play Sun Stick has won approval from LPGA Tour pros like Haeran Ryu and Jeeno Thitikul. Courtesy of OUTBOUND

Any fall or winter visit to points south should include sun protection, and the SPF 50 sunscreen stick from OUTBOUND is a high-quality option that top-ranked LPGA Tour players have begun adopting during their rounds. Founder Kris Lee moved from Korea to Portland, Oregon, and Outbound brings traits of Korea's world-renowned skincare product industry to the U.S. via its products.

OUTBOUND Active Play Sun Stick: $32

"Hold my beer."

Grace and Trent Bailey enjoy walking when they play golf, and they enjoy the odd canned adult beverage during their rounds. They got tired of accidentally kicking their cans over, so while Grace was in treatment for breast cancer, they invented the Dangler, a cupholder that clips to the bottom of a golf bag and, via a gyroscope, stays steady while you walk to your next shot. A couple of their early social posts went viral and they were off and running, selling hundreds of their patented invention in their first couple of weeks on the market. Things have progressed nicely from there.

'The Dangler' by ParWalker: $39.99