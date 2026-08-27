4 swing tips from FedEx Cup winners

Learn from Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
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The FedEx Cup season long title has seen multiple iterations and is set to change again in 2028 with a new match play format. These four elite players conquered whatever format they faced that year to claim the season long prize and the large financial reward that comes with that. Use their advice to play a little better in your next round.

1. Spieth teaches different chipping techniques

We flash back to 2013, two years before Jordan Spieth won the 2015 FedEx Cup, to pick up some short game keys from a young Spieth. Jordan is great at teaching his technique and how he practices different shots around the green. Focus on maintaining a square lead wrist to chip it like Spieth.

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Spieth's Chipping Keys

2. Tiger’s best tips

Tiger is a two-time FedEx Cup champion (2007 and 2009) and had one of his most memorable moments in 2019 at East Lake when he won for the first time in over 5 years. This full episode of Best Lessons Ever highlights our most popular archival Tiger Woods swing lessons. From a clinic on his pre-round warm up to a drill he and Butch Harmon did all the way back in 2000, there are plenty of useful nuggets in this episode.

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Tiger Woods

3. Rory on lies in the rough

The rough at East Lake is gnarly in many spots. A GolfPass member got to ask Rory about his strategy for hitting from different lies in the rough a few years back. Shot selection and expectation play a big part.

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Assessing Lies in the Rough

4. Patrick Cantlay’s driving strategy

Patrick Cantlay details his two types of driver swings, fit and smash. He works backwards from the green-to-tee to decide which drive is needed for that hole. Try this technique to manage risk off the tee, find more fairways, and shoot lower scores.

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Playing Lessons Xtra: Par-5 Driving with Patrick Cantlay
Winning Swing's from FedEx Cup champions
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Rory McIlroy Swing Breakdown
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Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway

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