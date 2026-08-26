This watery but surprisingly strategic par 5 is a Cool Golf Hole

The 9th at Stonebridge Golf Club in northern Georgia is scenic and interesting.
Tim Gavrich

Actions

stonebridge-golf-club-hole-9-cool-golf-holes.JPG
At the par-5 9th hole at Stonebridge Golf Club in Rome, Georgia, what looks at first like an all-out penal test of execution turns out to be surprisingly strategic.

Hand up: I am generally not a fan of par 5s.

In my experience, the vast majority of so-called three-shot holes end up functioning more like delayed par 3s. If the golfer is willing to exercise the least bit of patience, he or she can strike two reasonable long shots and be left with, at worst, a mid-iron into an inviting green. That strikes me as a waste of space and a waste of precious time. Many of my favorite golf courses have two or three par 5s.

In my opinion, the 9th hole at the public Stonebridge Golf Club in Rome, Georgia, is a rare superb par 5. Rarer still, it is a superb par 5 with a lot of water.

Water contradicts the conventional belief that the most exciting shots in golf are recovery shots, and there is no recovering from finding the lake that the golfer must negotiate at the close of Stonebridge's outward nine. But what makes it work is that the hazard functions on multiple levels. It is aesthetically pleasing, as the golfer emerges from the hilly, mostly wooded front nine into a new environment; holes 10 and 11 interact with this lake, too. And in terms of the 9th hole's design, the water is not just penal in nature, but strategic as well.

The blocking of Stonebridge's 9th is clever - the view from the tee aims straight at the green. As the crow flies, the hole is only 500 yards from the tips and just under 450 yards from the middle tees, making it tantalizingly reachable for those who dare. But that means the second shot is all or nothing, and must carry water the whole way. The green is perfectly sized to make this decision a tricky one. The golfer who has worked on his or her long-iron and fairway-wood game gets rewarded with the opportunity to push some chips into the middle of the proverbial table.

stonebridge-golf-club-hole-9-google-earth.png
Aggressive golfers can take on Stonebridge's 9th directly via a heroic water carry, or opt for a layup that consists of a couple of interesting shot options.
stonebridge-golf-club-hole-9-landing-area.JPG
The sight of the green over the water pulls the golfers eye towards big trouble at Stonebridge's 9th.

For the majority of players who will take three shots to get to the green, this hole sets itself apart once again: the layup is a relatively interesting one. From the landing area, the less-aggressive second shot plays diagonally across the lake's curving shore, and there are staggered bunkers on the far side that will catch a poorly-planned bailout. Too-aggressive layups will see the landing area pinch and disappear quickly.

Once again, the hole rewards a golfer with both self-knowledge and a modicum of skill without being too brutish on a slight miss. The closer a layup is placed to the edge of the lake, the more inviting the backdrop for the third shot. If the hole has a weakness, it is that the green itself is fairly mundane, lacking much contour. Such is the nature of much of the architecture of the 1990s, when Stonebridge opened. But a wild green would probably be out of place here; the implication is that getting aboard in two or three good shots should earn a reward in the form of a relatively makeable putt, waves lapping gently at the stone bulkhead.

Stonebridge GC: #9
View Tee Times
Stonebridge Golf Club
Rome, Georgia
Public
4.3706614177 out of 5 stars
475
Write Review
green-woods-1a.JPG
Articles
1 Min Read
This slightly awkward starting par 4 is a Cool Golf Hole
July 20, 2026
The first hole at Green Woods Country Club in western Connecticut is a perfect introduction to a quirky old 9-holer.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Cool Golf ThingsArchitecture
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is GolfPass' Senior Writer. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.

Comments (0)

Default User Avatar
Tee up your thoughts here...

More from the author

Bear Slide GC: 4th hole
4 Min Read
Golf course owners fight back publicly against unruly golfer behavior
Articles
2025 The Lido Course at Sand Valley
5 Min Read
Golf tournament preparation challenge: One final, hopeful check-in before The Big Day
Articles
east-lake-7-hero.jpg
13 Min Read
Tour Championship: a hole-by-hole guide to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta
Articles
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2026 - Round Three
5 Min Read
2026 PGA Tour Playoffs: time to bid farewell to the 'SweatEx Cup' and replace it with these temperate sites
Articles
mystic-creek-fall-destinations-2026.JPG
7 Min Read
10 great fall golf trips in America for 2026
Articles
big-break-qual-hero.JPG
2 Min Read
'Big Break Qualifier' provides one of the most entertaining competitive golf finishes you will see all year
Articles

Popular

TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round
6 Min Read
How to Watch the 2026 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club
Articles
CDC-ChambleeBranding2022-059.jpg
5 Min Read
If you’re new here, welcome to my golf world
Articles
big-break-challenges.jpg
1 Min Read
4 most memorable skills challenges from Big Break's first 23 seasons
Articles
2023 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
5 Min Read
U.S. Amateur future sites: Confirmed upcoming host golf courses for America's premier amateur championship
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
This watery but surprisingly strategic par 5 is a Cool Golf Hole

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me