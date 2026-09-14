Cabot golf resort empire set to expand with new Cabot Wilds project in Nova Scotia

The global golf resort and real estate developer returns to its roots with its latest project.
Tim Gavrich
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Cabot Wilds is the latest new golf course project to get underway in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.

Cabot, a golf resort and real estate development company with owned and managed properties in North America, Europe and the Caribbean, has announced the beginning of its newest property, not far from where its journey began.

Located in Cumberland County, Nova Scotia, Canada, Cabot Wilds will be a new golf resort property on 2,500 acres. Its first golf course, laid out by Canadian architect Jeff Mingay, is slated to debut in late 2027.

Cabot Wilds brings together Cabot CEO and co-founder Ben Cowan-Dewar with Nova Scotian businessman John Bragg, whose Oxford Frozen Foods grows and distributes wild blueberries across the world.

“We are honoured to work with John Bragg and his family to bring Cabot Wilds to life and shine a light on this beautiful corner of Nova Scotia," said Cowan-Dewar. “I consider John to be one of the greatest Canadian entrepreneurs of our time, and beyond being a valued long-time partner, he has been an amazing friend and mentor to me. We are thrilled to see him take a more prominent role across Cabot’s portfolio as we shape the brand’s future.”

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Cabot Wilds' first golf course will be laid out by experienced Canadian architect Jeff Mingay.

Cabot Wilds will sit about three and a half hours' drive west of Cabot Links, the first of Cowan-Dewar's properties, which now boasts two 18-hole courses and a short course in addition to lodging and real estate overlooking the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Located inland from the coast, Cabot Wilds' golf will enjoy a forest and river setting. Hart Howerton, a renowned master planning company, will oversee a community design that will include lodging, real estate and other amenities like racquet sports, salmon fishing and opportunities to explore the surrounding blueberry fields that remain part of Bragg's produce empire.

“This land has always been a treasured place for my family and it’s incredibly meaningful to now share this special part of Nova Scotia with the world,” said Bragg. “Cabot is a great partner to help us create a world-class golf resort, as we share common values of providing something meaningful to the communities in which we’re based, while serving as stewards of the land we call home.”

Cabot Wilds joins British Columbia's Cabot Revelstoke among the company's Canadian properties in development. The Revelstoke project's golf course, laid out by Rod Whitman, is also set to debut in 2027. Other Cabot properties include Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, Cabot St. Lucia and Cabot Highlands in Scotland. Cabot also manages properties Serket and Cascata in greater Las Vegas.

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By Jason Scott Deegan

Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is GolfPass' Senior Writer. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.

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