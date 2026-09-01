What you need to know about Lahinch Golf Club, host of the 2026 Walker Cup

Links golf in Ireland has an allure all its own, as well as a significant following of American golfers who find themselves returning over and over, sometimes even at the expense of periodic trips to Scotland. From a tourist's perspective, golf in Ireland is about more than just the high quality of the courses. The craic - the convivial culture in town pubs and restaurants and the virtually unfailing friendliness of the Irish people - puts Ireland over the top in many golfers' eyes.

But make no mistake: Ireland has an extremely serious and proud competitive golf history, too. People particularly love amateur sports in Ireland, and that rabid fandom, often tied to their home county or region, drives generations-long support for individuals and sports overall. Golf gets plenty of benefit from Ireland's climate, which is why Lahinch Golf Club, the championship links of record in County Clare, is bound to be an ideal host for the 51st Walker Cup Matches, to be held Saturday and Sunday, September 5-6, 2026.

Lahinch will become only the second club in the Republic of Ireland to host the Walker Cup. In 1991, at Portmarnock Golf Club near Dublin, a strong Great Britain & Ireland squad that included Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley went down to defeat, 14-10, against a typically stacked American side headlined by Phil Mickelson and David Duval. The only other time GB & I has hosted the matches west of the Irish Sea was in 2007 at Royal County Down in Northern Ireland - a narrow 12 1/2 to 11 1/2 U.S. victory.

Once again, the Yanks are heavy favorites, but the GB & I side have the benefit of a pure links host course that is just peculiar enough that they could have a fighting chance come Sunday afternoon.

Lahinch Golf Club and the 2026 Walker Cup Par 72, 7,066 yards 74.7 Rating

138 Slope

5 things you need to know about Lahinch Golf Club, home of the 2026 Walker Cup

Lahinch's blind 5th hole, "Dell," is one of the world's most famous par 3s. Steve Carr

Two legendary architects. Strong architectural provenance is not necessarily a requirement for great links golf, but it certainly helps. Lahinch enjoys not one but two great influences from golf design's "Golden Age." Old Tom Morris laid out Lahinch's original links in 1894, using the dramatic dunescape to full effect on personality-filled holes like the blind par-5 4th, called "Klondyke," as well at the famous following par 3, "Dell." In 1927, Alister MacKenzie was conscripted by the club to make changes to the course. True to MacKenzie's m.o., these updates resulted in what is now one of the most entertaining sets of putting greens in links golf. “Lahinch will make the finest and most popular course that I, or I believe anyone else, has ever constructed," the Australian proclaimed.

Virtually unmatched amateur golf history. Few countries embrace amateur sports more fully than Ireland; just read and listen to commentary about this year's emotional All-Ireland gaelic football championship, where County Mayo's team broke a 75-year drought, for an idea of the depth of the country's sporting passion. That extends to golf, too, with several of the country's greatest courses regularly opening themselves up as proving grounds for great amateur players. Since 1895, Lahinch's role in Irish golf has been as the host of the South of Ireland Golf Championship, a match-play event that regularly brings great golfers from Ireland and beyond to the club to compete. Past South of Ireland champions include Darren Clarke (1989), Paul McGinley (1991) and Graeme McDowell (2000), while Padraig Harrington finished runner-up in 1994 & 1995.

Goats do roam. Weather apps are efficient and all, but there's something charming about forecasting by goat. From its early days, Lahinch had a herd of goats who would meander across different parts of the property. In general, greenkeepers and golfers came to believe that the closer the ruminants remained to the clubhouse, the worse the weather was likely to be. Since 1956, Lahinch's club logo has featured a goat, as well as a shamrock and a thistle.

It's not alone. Like many great clubs in Ireland, Lahinch is actually home to multiple golf courses. The course of record, which will host the Walker Cup, is the Old Course. Just across the street is the Castle Course, which plays to a par of 69 at a modest length of just under 5,500 yards. It wanders out towards the ruins of its namesake, Dough Castle, which was first erected in 1306. Its terrain is mellower than its sister course but it is appreciated by members and visitor green fees top out at just €60, a fraction of the Old Course's €450 fee.