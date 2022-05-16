Legendary golf photographer David Cannon has elevated the game for more than 35 years
David Cannon is one of the most important members of the golf media whom you've never heard of. But he's finally getting his due.
In February 2022, the PGA of America announced it would be awarding a photojournalism lifetime achievement award to Cannon, a photographer who has been making indelible golf images around the world for more than 40 years. He has covered more than 200 combined men's and women's majors, Ryder and Solheim Cups and Walker and Curtis Cups.
A simple search of "David Cannon golf" within Getty Images yields some 180,000 results spanning nearly 2,300 overall events. His camera and eye have captured countless important moments in professional golf since the 1980s, but that is only part of the appeal his work holds.
Whereas many photographers focus practically entirely on the action of a golfer striking a shot, Cannon has proven himself equally masterful at capturing the majesty of a golf hole or course - from the ground or air - as he is framing the game's greats in a tableau that captures the intensity of a crucial putt or the exhilaration of an epic victory.
1987: Larry Mize wins the Masters with a thrilling pitch-in during a playoff with Greg Norman. David Cannon/Getty Images
2009: Stewart Cink gazes at the Claret Jug after winning the Open Championship in a playoff over 59-year-old Tom Watson. David Cannon/Getty Images
2005: The cliff-hanging Cape Kidnappers Golf Club in New Zealand. David Cannon/Getty Images
2016: Rory McIlroy plays to the crowd during his electric Sunday Singles match against Patrick Reed at the Ryder Cup. David Cannon/Getty Images
2019: An exhilarated Tiger Woods celebrates having won the Masters. David Cannon/Getty Images
2016: Henrik Stenson reacts after holing a long birdie putt in the final round en route to winning the Open Championship. David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images
2020: Improbable Women's Open champion Sophia Popov holds the trophy aloft at Royal Troon. David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images
1992: Seve Ballesteros hits golf balls on the same beach in Pedrena, Spain, where he learned the game as a boy. David Cannon/Getty Images
1996: The rumpled terrain of Cruden Bay Golf Club in Scotland. David Cannon/Getty Images
2012: Luke Donald hits shots amongst 250-foot dunes outside Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. David Cannon/Getty Images
2018: Stark juxtaposition of Emirates Golf Club and the Dubai skyline in United Arab Emirates. David Cannon/Getty Images
1995: A young Sergio Garcia during a tournament in England. David Cannon/Getty Images
2020: During England's COVID-19 lockdown, Cannon was able to get out and about, photographing some of his home country's courses, like Hankley Common southwest of London. David Cannon/Getty Images
2004: Le Tousserok Golf Course sits on its own island in the country of Mauritius. David Cannon/Getty Images
1997: The arresting scenery at Lost City Golf Club in Sun City, South Africa. David Cannon/Getty Images
2008: The Montgomerie Course at Riffa Views Golf Club (now the Royal Golf Club) in Bahrain. David Cannon/Getty Images
1996: Jack Nicklaus meets Muhammad Ali during the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Ali's hometown of Louisville, Ky. David Cannon/Getty Images
2018: The spectacular par-3 17th at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links. David Cannon/Getty Images
1983: Renee Powell, the second Black woman to play on the LPGA Tour, competes in a Ladies European Tour event in England. David Cannon/Getty Images
2005: Golf and crashing surf at Praia D'El Rey Golf Course in Obidos, Portugal. David Cannon/Getty Images
2018: Cannon's keen eye and creativity can elevate even amateur golf tournaments, like the President's Putter, an annual match between Oxford University and Cambridge University students and alumni at Rye Golf Club in England. David Cannon/Getty Images
2007: The Mountains of Mourne look down on Royal County Down Golf Club in Northern Ireland. David Cannon/Getty Images
2020: Sunlight bathes Royal St. George's Golf Club in advance of its turn as 2021 Open Championship host. David Cannon/Getty Images
2005: Sand Hills Golf Club in Mullen, Nebraska is one of America's greatest modern golf courses. David Cannon/Getty Images
2009: A double-rainbow shines over the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. David Cannon/Getty Images