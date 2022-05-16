Legendary golf photographer David Cannon has elevated the game for more than 35 years

David Cannon makes a rare appearance in front of the camera in 2014. David Cannon/Getty Images

David Cannon is one of the most important members of the golf media whom you've never heard of. But he's finally getting his due.

In February 2022, the PGA of America announced it would be awarding a photojournalism lifetime achievement award to Cannon, a photographer who has been making indelible golf images around the world for more than 40 years. He has covered more than 200 combined men's and women's majors, Ryder and Solheim Cups and Walker and Curtis Cups.

A simple search of "David Cannon golf" within Getty Images yields some 180,000 results spanning nearly 2,300 overall events. His camera and eye have captured countless important moments in professional golf since the 1980s, but that is only part of the appeal his work holds.

Whereas many photographers focus practically entirely on the action of a golfer striking a shot, Cannon has proven himself equally masterful at capturing the majesty of a golf hole or course - from the ground or air - as he is framing the game's greats in a tableau that captures the intensity of a crucial putt or the exhilaration of an epic victory.