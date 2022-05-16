Legendary golf photographer David Cannon has elevated the game for more than 35 years

Larry Mize
0 of 25
Larry Mize
1987: Larry Mize wins the Masters with a thrilling pitch-in during a playoff with Greg Norman. David Cannon/Getty Images
The 138th Open Championship - Final Round
1 of 25
The 138th Open Championship - Final Round
2009: Stewart Cink gazes at the Claret Jug after winning the Open Championship in a playoff over 59-year-old Tom Watson. David Cannon/Getty Images
Cape Kidnappers Aerial of the course
2 of 25
Cape Kidnappers Aerial of the course
2005: The cliff-hanging Cape Kidnappers Golf Club in New Zealand. David Cannon/Getty Images
2016 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
3 of 25
2016 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
2016: Rory McIlroy plays to the crowd during his electric Sunday Singles match against Patrick Reed at the Ryder Cup. David Cannon/Getty Images
The Masters - Final Round
4 of 25
The Masters - Final Round
2019: An exhilarated Tiger Woods celebrates having won the Masters. David Cannon/Getty Images
145th Open Championship - Day Four
5 of 25
145th Open Championship - Day Four
2016: Henrik Stenson reacts after holing a long birdie putt in the final round en route to winning the Open Championship. David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images
AIG Women's Open 2020 - Day Four
6 of 25
AIG Women's Open 2020 - Day Four
2020: Improbable Women's Open champion Sophia Popov holds the trophy aloft at Royal Troon. David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images
Seve Ballesteros Portrait Session
7 of 25
Seve Ballesteros Portrait Session
1992: Seve Ballesteros hits golf balls on the same beach in Pedrena, Spain, where he learned the game as a boy. David Cannon/Getty Images
Cruden Bay Golf Club
8 of 25
Cruden Bay Golf Club
1996: The rumpled terrain of Cruden Bay Golf Club in Scotland. David Cannon/Getty Images
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship - Previews
9 of 25
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship - Previews
2012: Luke Donald hits shots amongst 250-foot dunes outside Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. David Cannon/Getty Images
General Views of The Emirates Golf Club
10 of 25
General Views of The Emirates Golf Club
2018: Stark juxtaposition of Emirates Golf Club and the Dubai skyline in United Arab Emirates. David Cannon/Getty Images
Sergio Garcia
11 of 25
Sergio Garcia
1995: A young Sergio Garcia during a tournament in England. David Cannon/Getty Images
Hankley Common Golf Club General Views
12 of 25
Hankley Common Golf Club General Views
2020: During England's COVID-19 lockdown, Cannon was able to get out and about, photographing some of his home country's courses, like Hankley Common southwest of London. David Cannon/Getty Images
'One&Only Le Touessrok Golf Course' 12th hole
13 of 25
'One&Only Le Touessrok Golf Course' 12th hole
2004: Le Tousserok Golf Course sits on its own island in the country of Mauritius. David Cannon/Getty Images
Lost City Golf Club Photoshoot
14 of 25
Lost City Golf Club Photoshoot
1997: The arresting scenery at Lost City Golf Club in Sun City, South Africa. David Cannon/Getty Images
Montomerie Riffa Views Completion
15 of 25
Montomerie Riffa Views Completion
2008: The Montgomerie Course at Riffa Views Golf Club (now the Royal Golf Club) in Bahrain. David Cannon/Getty Images
Jack Nicklaus meets Muhammad Ali
16 of 25
Jack Nicklaus meets Muhammad Ali
1996: Jack Nicklaus meets Muhammad Ali during the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Ali's hometown of Louisville, Ky. David Cannon/Getty Images
General Views Pebble Beach Golf Links
17 of 25
General Views Pebble Beach Golf Links
2018: The spectacular par-3 17th at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links. David Cannon/Getty Images
1983 Ford Ladies' Classic golf tournament
18 of 25
1983 Ford Ladies' Classic golf tournament
1983: Renee Powell, the second Black woman to play on the LPGA Tour, competes in a Ladies European Tour event in England. David Cannon/Getty Images
Praia D'El Rey 13th
19 of 25
Praia D'El Rey 13th
2005: Golf and crashing surf at Praia D'El Rey Golf Course in Obidos, Portugal. David Cannon/Getty Images
The President's Putter at Rye Golf Club
20 of 25
The President's Putter at Rye Golf Club
2018: Cannon's keen eye and creativity can elevate even amateur golf tournaments, like the President's Putter, an annual match between Oxford University and Cambridge University students and alumni at Rye Golf Club in England. David Cannon/Getty Images
The Royal County Down Golf Course
21 of 25
The Royal County Down Golf Course
2007: The Mountains of Mourne look down on Royal County Down Golf Club in Northern Ireland. David Cannon/Getty Images
Royal St. George's Golf Club General Views
22 of 25
Royal St. George's Golf Club General Views
2020: Sunlight bathes Royal St. George's Golf Club in advance of its turn as 2021 Open Championship host. David Cannon/Getty Images
Sand Hills Golf Club 11th
23 of 25
Sand Hills Golf Club 11th
2005: Sand Hills Golf Club in Mullen, Nebraska is one of America's greatest modern golf courses. David Cannon/Getty Images
St Andrews
24 of 25
St Andrews
2009: A double-rainbow shines over the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. David Cannon/Getty Images
25 Images

Legendary golf photographer David Cannon has elevated the game for more than 35 years

A 2022 recipient of a PGA of America lifetime achievement award, Cannon has photographed great courses and events for decades.
Tim Gavrich

Share

David Cannon makes a rare appearance in front of the camera in 2014.

David Cannon is one of the most important members of the golf media whom you've never heard of. But he's finally getting his due.

In February 2022, the PGA of America announced it would be awarding a photojournalism lifetime achievement award to Cannon, a photographer who has been making indelible golf images around the world for more than 40 years. He has covered more than 200 combined men's and women's majors, Ryder and Solheim Cups and Walker and Curtis Cups.

A simple search of "David Cannon golf" within Getty Images yields some 180,000 results spanning nearly 2,300 overall events. His camera and eye have captured countless important moments in professional golf since the 1980s, but that is only part of the appeal his work holds.

Whereas many photographers focus practically entirely on the action of a golfer striking a shot, Cannon has proven himself equally masterful at capturing the majesty of a golf hole or course - from the ground or air - as he is framing the game's greats in a tableau that captures the intensity of a crucial putt or the exhilaration of an epic victory.

EventsArchitecture
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
Latest Popular Content
Ross Memorial - 18th hole
Articles
11 Min Read
America's 10 best replica golf courses
April 4, 2022
Golfers can play Amen Corner, the feared island green at TPC Sawgrass and other famous holes on replica courses.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Golf's Greatest Holes - hosts Paul McGinley and Chris Hollins
Articles
2 Min Read
Golf's Greatest Holes tours Ireland and Northern Ireland
March 7, 2022
A new travel series, available on GolfPass, features hosts Paul McGinley and Chris Hollins playing the best golf holes on the Emerald Isle.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Titleist golf balls - new TruFeel, AVX and Velocity balls
Articles
3 Min Read
Equipment Report: Titleist launches 3 new golf balls
February 16, 2022
The new balls - AVX, TruFeel and Velocity - might fit your game better than the legendary Pro V1.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Articles
1 Min Read
Padraig Harrington's Happy Gilmore-inspired driver drill will (really) help you hit the ball farther off the tee
February 21, 2022
Check out one of GolfPass' all-time greatest tips from the 3-time major champion, plus a video about social media sensation "Snappy Gilmore."
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
TPC
Featured
Looking For The Best In Golf? Look For TPC
Whether you're in the spectator gallery or lining up your ball on the tee, your round of golf, golf vacation or outing at a TPC will be unforgettable...
ask-rory-mcilroy-hall.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
How to be a part of the next season of 'Ask Rory'
February 24, 2022
Want Rory McIlroy to help you with your golf game? All you have to do is ask.
By GolfPass Staff
Kingsbarns Golf Links
Articles
7 Min Read
10 best golf destinations to visit in 2022
March 3, 2022
Start planning your visit to these golf hotspots in 2022.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Legendary golf photographer David Cannon has elevated the game for more than 35 years
Search Near Me