March might be the time to get serious about this year's golf vacation.

The vaccine program appears to be ramping up, and airline tickets are starting to creep upwards. If you're not booking, you should at least be looking.

This month's secrets column shares news about a new luxury island golf resort, new accommodations at one of golf's hottest resorts following a new course opening last fall, a look at Hawaii's ongoing rebound and more.

Bermuda's Newest Golf Resort

The new 120-room St. Regis Bermuda Resort is scheduled to open in May, bringing Bermuda another luxury golf resort to complement the Fairmont Southampton and the Rosewood Tucker's Point. The location on St. Catherine's Beach is one of Bermuda's best coastal spots, and its all-inclusive dining concept is unique to the island. The pool deck features two pools, loungers and private cabanas overlooking the azure waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The Iridium Spa and St. Regis Kids Club will keep the appropriate ages happy.

Robert Trent Jones Jr. transformed the old St. George's Golf Club into the Five Forts Golf Club, a new 4,043-yard, par-62 course that should be interesting and scenic. Bermuda's already got a couple of bucket-list courses in Mid Ocean Club and Port Royal, two past hosts of the PGA Grand Slam of Golf, so golfers definitely need to bring the sticks. Reported room rates are $540 and up.

New Big Cedar lodging

The biggest (and probably only) knock on the golf experience at Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri has been the distance between the resort accommodations on Table Rock Lake and its three regulation courses - Ozarks National, Buffalo Ridge Springs and Payne's Valley - and the excellent Mountain Top, a 13-hole par 3 by Gary Player. It's a good 20-minute drive (9.5 miles) on winding roads in the dark for early morning tee times.

New accommodations should make life more convenient for golfers. The 94-room Angler's Lodge will debut this month, cutting commute times in half (5.5 miles away). The building used to be a LaQuinta Inn before Big Cedar Lodge bought it last fall. The hotel sports an indoor pool, complimentary breakfast, fitness center and the new Tall Tales Bar & Grill, a sports-themed restaurant.

Even better, 18 new Buffalo Ridge cottages will open by Memorial Day weekend overlooking Payne's Valley, the new Tiger Woods design, offering the utmost in comfort and convenience for golf groups and buddies trips. All will have wood burning stoves and kitchens with fridge, microwave, etc. The four-bedroom version offers sweet amenities like an outdoor plunge pool and four separate bathrooms with individual showers.

Hawaii golf & travel update

The North Course at Mauna Lani on Hawaii's Big Island has reopened. Courtesy Troon

Life and tourism in Hawaii continues to inch back to normal in a cautious way. A couple months ago we reported on the reopening of golf and the state of travel around the islands. Many hotels and courses stayed closed due to lack of demand thanks to the islands' mandatory quarantine policy. Since Hawaii loosened restrictions to allow for visitors to come pending a negative COVID-19 test, travel is increasing. On Maui, multi-course resorts Kapalua, Ka'anapali and Wailea's golf courses are all now open. The latest positive development is on the Hawaii ("Big") Island. Mauna Lani Resort announced it can finally reopen its North Course thanks to rising demand.

“We've seen a tremendous increase in demand for additional tee times at Mauna Lani, with the amount of local homeowners and resort guests on the island,” said Chris Noda, the director of golf at Mauna Lani.

International travel is also improving. Travelers from Canada, Japan and South Korea may now bypass the State of Hawaii's mandatory 10-day quarantine by securing a pre-travel test within 72 hours from a trusted partner.

Flights from the mainland to Hawaii are still very affordable, with Travelocity reporting fares to Hawaii from the mainland running between $78-$249 round trip, well below pre-COVID prices. Southwest, which now books flights to Hawaii, also announced a flash sale through March 4th. Hawaii tourism and government officials are currently discussing how to permit the growing number of vaccinated tourists. For now, they must still produce a negative test.

If you've got the itch to get off the mainland and are willing to secure a COVID-19 test,

Coming soon: 2021 ForeBatten auction

One lucky threesome will get to tee it up at Oakmont, with proceeds from their winning bid going to the ForeBatten Foundation. USGA/John Mummert

Batten disease is a rare, incurable genetic nervous system disorder that afflicts the twin daughters of golf course architect David Kahn, among other children. Setting in typically between the age of 5 and 10, it gradually strips an otherwise healthy child of all mobility, with blindness, mental capacity and death between the teens and thirties following.

The ForeBatten Foundation, set up by Kahn and his wife Karen, raises money for research into fighting the disease every year through a charity auction, where members of private golf clubs around the world donate hosted rounds.

You can take a look at the items available in this year's auction, including rounds at major championship venues like Oakmont, Sahalee and Merion. Bidding starts on March 15 and closes March 29th. Bookmark the auction website and check back during the auction window to place your bid for a worthy cause.