Six tips on specialty short game shots that every golfer needs

Learn how to handle tricky situations around the green with these tips.
speciality-short-game-shots-lead.jpg

GolfPass has hundreds of tips about standard pitch shots and simple bump-and-run chip shots. But golf is unpredictable. The lies, stances and situations that we face greenside on the course can be drastically different than a simple stock chip or any shot that we practice.

Here we have compiled six tips from GolfPass instructors covering those unique situations that make or break a round. Having a game plan for these shots that are difficult to practice is critical to executing them properly on the course.

One of these tips will save a round in the near future, so don’t skip any!

1. Chipping from sandy, tight lies

I slightly chunk these types of chip shots four out of every five times I face them. It's infuriating. If you are anything like me, this Martin Chuck tip about navigating the tight lie that is also somewhat sandy is for you.

Chipping from Firm Dirt Lies

2. Steve Stricker on hitting from thick rough greenside

Are you thinking about trying to qualify for the U.S. Open? Okay probably not. Chances are you still occasionally find a gnarly, thick lie around the green and Steve Stricker has advice for the next time you do.

Tip 49 - Steve Stricker - How To Play From Greenside Rough

3. Rory’s hard pan chipping technique

Course conditions vary greatly throughout the year. Certain times everything gets baked out and the short game lies you get are hard as a rock. These hard pan lies can mess with your head. Luckily, Rory McIlroy has two tips to make them easy in this episode of Ask Rory.

Chipping From Hardpan Lies

4. How to hit super-short chip shots

I love a unique tip that I have never heard of before. I also hate super short chips that seem impossible to pull off without double hitting the ball or blasting it 20 feet past the hole. It's Martin Chuck to the rescue with a fun shot to try when in this predicament.

Martin Chuck: Super-Short Chip Shots

5. Feet in bunker chipping lies

Am I going to shank it? Am I going to chunk it? Oh boy, I just hope I get this somewhere on the green! Sean Foley provides the answers on how to hit chips from the lip of a bunker in this tip.

Intimidating Short Game Lies

6. Chipping out of a divot

Don't roll it out of the divot, that's cheating! GolfPass Senior Writer Tim Gavrich explains why everyone should take pride in hitting from divots in this article. The good news is chipping from a divot is not as complicated as it may seem. Aimee Cho details how the toe is the hero you need!

How to Chip from a Divot

Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway

