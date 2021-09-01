Secrets From the World of Golf Travel: September 2021

Summer has been better than expected for golf travel for the most part, both domestically and abroad. Canada opened its borders Aug. 9 to vaccinated Americans. Many European countries did as well, relaxing restrictions and allowing golfers to chase down those lovable links. The surging Delta variant
This content is available only to GOLFPASS members.
Enjoy this and every GOLFPASS benefit – including original and exclusive shows, world-class instruction, monthly GOLFNOW tee time credit, travel credits and more with a 7-day free trial.
Terms and conditions apply.
Enjoy this and every GOLFPASS benefit – including original and exclusive shows, world-class instruction, monthly GOLFNOW tee time credit, travel credits and more with a 7-day free trial.
Terms and conditions apply.
More from the author
1 Min Read
August 30, 2021
Here's where the R&A's flagship event for the best women golfers will be held in the coming years.
1 Min Read
August 30, 2021
Here's where the PGA of America's flagship event for the best women golfers will be held in the coming years.
3 Min Read
August 23, 2021
New price points for PXG, two new mobile launch monitors debut and more golf gear updates for August, 2021.
4 Min Read
August 3, 2021
What to expect from the ballot for the Old Course at St. Andrews, a look at one of America's best new courses and a reborn western Canadian standout.
1 Min Read
July 26, 2021
TV viewing schedule for the men's and women's golf competition live on Golf Channel from Kasumigaseki Country Club
4 Min Read
July 6, 2021
Summer heat is no joke, even in northerly climates. Consider these items to keep you comfortable.
Popular
21 Images
August 31, 2021
Flowers, castles and sunsets highlight the best photos from our users in the last hurrah of summer.
7 Min Read
August 19, 2021
Here are some of local photographer Brian Oar's favorite courses around Salt Lake City. The best part? They can all be played for under $100, and many of them for under $50.
1 Min Read
August 13, 2021
Act like you've never been there before.
1 Min Read
August 27, 2021
Burn calories and shave strokes at the same time.
Load More