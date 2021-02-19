No, it's not the Winter Classic that old-school hockey fans have come to love since the NHL started it as a nod to the sport's outdoor, frozen-pond roots in 2008. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's a decent consolation.

Carrying the name "NHL Outdoors," this season's adventures in hockey al fresco will have a golf connection. The two games - between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, February 20; and the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins on Sunday, February 21 - will be played atop the 18th fairway at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in Stateline, Nev.

One site visit. Two months of planning with Zoom calls and satellite photos to stage a game at a place unlike any the NHL has before. How we got here. https://t.co/4cCQLupgAc via @NHLdotcom — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) February 16, 2021

Even if you haven't included the course and the associated Lodge at Edgewood in a golf trip, chances are you've seen it on TV, sans snow. That's because the resort hosts the annual American Century Championship, the premier celebrity golf tournament, since inception in 1990. The 2021 edition will air Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12.

If you're interested in seeing Edgewood Tahoe's snowy turn, note that the puck drops at 3 p.m, ET on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, with both games broadcast on NBC.