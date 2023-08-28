August 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

The global reach of GolfPass rating and reviews continues to grow.

As the summer season comes to a close, it's apparent that more and more golfers overseas are using GolfPass as their voices, sharing what they loved and what they didn't about their golf experiences.

We were impressed to see such a large outpouring of ratings and reviews coming in from all across Europe this month. From England to Scotland and Ireland, golfers shared stunning shots of the English countryside, historic castles and manors, and cliff-side tee shots along the North Sea.

Plenty of U.S. courses are still being reviewed, from Michigan and Tennessee to South Carolina. As fall looms around the corner, we wonder where the cooler climate and changing of the leaves will take golfers for their next rounds.

Keep those photos and reviews coming!