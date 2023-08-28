August 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club - castle
Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club
The 14th century Dustanburgh Castle sits over its golf course, sure to distract you for a stunning photo op. Courtesy of 'GregorCope20'
Baildon Golf Club - country
Baildon Golf Club
Baildon Golf Club is a treeless course that still features plenty of dramatic scenery. Courtesy of 'tonymeredith'
Whitsand Bay Golf Course - tee
Whitsand Bay Golf Course
Whitsand Bay Golf Course offers stunning cliffside tee-offs and some of the most breathtaking holes in the UK. Courtesy of 'RG0AAAC9187DA28C8EB7'
Wild Laurel Golf Course - mountains
Wild Laurel Golf Course
Wild Laurel Golf Course is described as "one of the Smokies' best kept secrets" in the stunning mountain setting of East Tennessee. Courtesy of 'egnotje'
Mellor & Townscliffe Golf Club - green
Mellor & Townscliffe Golf Club
The Cheshire plain and Derbyshire hills serve as a beautiful backdrop to the Mellor & Townscliffe Golf Club, known as being the best-kept course in the area. Courtesy of 'PhilH1990'
Perranporth Golf Club - shore
Perranporth Golf Club
Perranporth Golf Club is designed by James Braid. Courtesy of 'u000003365397'
Tullymore Golf Club - green
Tullymore Golf Club
Tullymore Golf Club is an upscale public course that runs through more than 800 acres of woods, meadows and wetlands in Stanwood, Mich. Courtesy of 'u183373765'
Ironbridge Golf Club - hills
Ironbridge Golf Club
Golf among the red-hued mountains and Mt. Sopris at Ironbridge Golf Club in Colorado. Courtesy of 'u314162587309'
Breadsall Priory Golf & Country Club - cart path
Breadsall Priory Golf & Country Club
The Moorland Course at Breadsall Priory Golf & Country Club is known for its picturesque location upon the hillside of Derbyshire. Courtesy of 'FarhanLitt'
Fereneze Golf Club - green
Fereneze Golf Club
Look over the Clyde Valley at Fereneze Golf Club in Glasgow, the only links-style course you can find without going to the seaside. Courtesy of 'AndrewBrown1872'
Forest of Dean Golf Club - pull cart
Forest of Dean Golf Club
Work your way around parkland, woodland, lakes, and streams at a great value when playing Forest of Dean Golf Club. Courtesy of 'DougPulsford'
Westport Golf Club - tee box
Westport Golf Club
Westport Golf Club rolls over 250 acres of parkland and was host to the Irish Close Championship on four occasions. Courtesy of 'u828830949'
Murcar Links Golf Club - Strabathie Course - fairway
Murcar Links Golf Club - Strabathie Course
The Strabathie Course at Murcar Links is a 9-hole walkable track with small greens perfect for beginners. Courtesy of 'tompatchett1889'
Fairmont St. Andrews Kittocks Course - seaside
Fairmont St. Andrews Kittocks Course
The signature 15th hole of the Kittocks Course at Fairmont St. Andrews is a par-4 dogleg that leads to a cliff-edge green. Courtesy of 'AntoineDieulot'
Rowallan Castle Golf Club - putting
Rowallan Castle Golf Club
Three of our members putt on the pristine true greens of Rowallan Castle Golf Club in Ayrshire, Scotland. Courtesy of 'scotth07'
Stoke Rochford Golf Club - castle
Stoke Rochford Golf Club
Golfers often appreciate the rich countryside while playing Stoke Rochford Golf Club, which offers a stunning view of the old Manor House. Courtesy of 'SC4834'
Wild Dunes Resort Links Course - tees
Wild Dunes Resort Links Course
The Links Course at Wild Dunes Resort was Tom Fazio's first design. Courtesy of 'cpaynegolf'
Woldingham Golf Club - flag
Woldingham Golf Club
Woldingham Golf Club is set in the countryside of Surrey with fantastic double greens shared by the 9th and 18th holes. Courtesy of 'u314162235569'
Royal New Kent Golf Club - lake
Royal New Kent Golf Club
The greens at Royal New Kent Golf Club are often hidden behind large grassy knolls and have lots of undulation, making a birdie very challenging. Courtesy of 'u314164386783'
Crystal Springs Golf Course - pond
Crystal Springs Golf Course
The signature 11th hole at Crystal Springs Golf Course in New Jersey is perched atop a cliff overlooking the quarry’s water. Courtesy of 'mstein81'
Fulneck Golf Club - flag
Fulneck Golf Club
Founded in 1892, Fulneck Golf Club is believed to be the oldest golf club in Leeds accessible to both visitors and locals. Courtesy of 'dazdshaw'
August 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Summer golf's finale heads overseas to discover some cool courses most Americans probably don't know much about.
Katie Gallagher - head shot

The global reach of GolfPass rating and reviews continues to grow.

As the summer season comes to a close, it's apparent that more and more golfers overseas are using GolfPass as their voices, sharing what they loved and what they didn't about their golf experiences.

We were impressed to see such a large outpouring of ratings and reviews coming in from all across Europe this month. From England to Scotland and Ireland, golfers shared stunning shots of the English countryside, historic castles and manors, and cliff-side tee shots along the North Sea.

Plenty of U.S. courses are still being reviewed, from Michigan and Tennessee to South Carolina. As fall looms around the corner, we wonder where the cooler climate and changing of the leaves will take golfers for their next rounds.

Keep those photos and reviews coming!

Katie Gallagher - head shot
Katie Gallagher
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Publishing DTC Coordinator for GolfPass. She studied film and media production at Florida State University.
