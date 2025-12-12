Ranking the best exhibitions and events in golf's offseason during the holidays

You can't call it golf's silly season anymore.

Golf's off-season during the holidays from Thanksgiving through Christmas feels bigger and bolder these days thanks to huge purses and the influence of new and returning events and exhibitions to entice players from getting too rusty sitting on the couch. That's for the rest of us slackers.

It's a good gig if you can get it. Most of golf's events and exhibitions this time of year are made for TV, and that means attracting the biggest names organizers can get.

I'm going to try to make sense of it all by ranking what you should watch and what you might consider ignoring. The wild-card here is the Optum Golf Channel Games, a new team skills challenge headlined by the two top players in the world, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, set for December 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Fla. The Optum Golf Channel Games will be televised at 7:30 p.m. EST on Golf Channel and USA Network. Golf Central Pregame starts at 7 p.m. with a postgame show following.

Team McIlroy, including Shane Lowry, Luke Donald and Haotong Li, will battle with Team Scheffler, including Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton, in various shot challenges like driving, short-game shots and putting. I remember watching the old EMC Skills Challenge and this looks even more fun, based on some changes in format. Click on the article below to learn more.

Although a few of these golf exhibitions have come and gone already this season, it still makes sense to rank them in order of interest and watch-ability.