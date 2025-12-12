Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Ranking the best exhibitions and events in golf's offseason during the holidays

Golf's offseason is booming again with new events and exhibitions. The Optum Golf Channel Games will be televised Dec. 17.
PNC Championship - Round Two
Don't tell Tiger Woods or his children that the PNC Championship is part of golf's 'silly season.' Injury will keep Team Woods out of the 2025 field.

You can't call it golf's silly season anymore.

Golf's off-season during the holidays from Thanksgiving through Christmas feels bigger and bolder these days thanks to huge purses and the influence of new and returning events and exhibitions to entice players from getting too rusty sitting on the couch. That's for the rest of us slackers.

It's a good gig if you can get it. Most of golf's events and exhibitions this time of year are made for TV, and that means attracting the biggest names organizers can get.

I'm going to try to make sense of it all by ranking what you should watch and what you might consider ignoring. The wild-card here is the Optum Golf Channel Games, a new team skills challenge headlined by the two top players in the world, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, set for December 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Fla. The Optum Golf Channel Games will be televised at 7:30 p.m. EST on Golf Channel and USA Network. Golf Central Pregame starts at 7 p.m. with a postgame show following.

Team McIlroy, including Shane Lowry, Luke Donald and Haotong Li, will battle with Team Scheffler, including Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton, in various shot challenges like driving, short-game shots and putting. I remember watching the old EMC Skills Challenge and this looks even more fun, based on some changes in format. Click on the article below to learn more.

Golf Channel Games to feature Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler in a new team competition

Although a few of these golf exhibitions have come and gone already this season, it still makes sense to rank them in order of interest and watch-ability.

  1. PNC Championship

    PNC Championship - Final Round
    The high-profile participation of Tiger Woods and son Charlie in the PNC Championship have helped revive the event in recent years.

    This no. 1 ranking comes with a caveat: Tiger and Charlie need to play every year for the PNC Championship in Orlando to remain a big draw. That hope may be fading from both sides of the equation. Charlie, an American Junior Golf Association All-American, is entering the serious phase of his development as a potential college recruit who hopes to eventually turn pro. Unfortunately, dad's long-term prognosis isn't looking too optimistic after another of his countless back surgeries. The duo will miss this year's PNC, but hopefully they can return in 2026 to boost interest again.

    What's your favorite offseason golf exhibition to watch during the holidays? Let us know in the comments below.

  2. The Skins Game

    The Skins Game - 2025 champion Keegan Bradley
    Eventual champion Keegan Bradley plays a shot on the 10th hole during The Skins Game at Panther National on November 28, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

    The return of the Skins Game is big news for golf. Even though I didn't watch this year - I was traveling for the holidays - I look forward to many more years of this iconic event. The original Skins Game, which ran from 1983-2009, definitely helped spark my interest in the game growing up in cold-weather Michigan. Seeing the best golfers compete in sunny Greater Palm Springs in those days gave me hope that winter might feel just a little shorter.

  3. The Match

    The Match: Tiger vs Phil
    With 'The Match' as a precedent, another tussle between Tiger and Phil, done safely, could provide some psychic relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Remember when The Match was new and exciting? The original 2018 version between Tiger and Phil was so anticipated that the streaming service set up to broadcast it collapsed. As the years have gone on, the show has lost its audience by introducing too much chaos in the form of 'celebrity' announcers and call-ins. With the return of the Skins Game and the launch of the Optum Golf Channel Games, could 'The Match' have run its course? The most recent broadcast, its 11th edition in December 2024, featured McIlroy and Scheffler vs. Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau as a sort of PGA Tour against LIV Golf throwdown. While the premise was good, the result left fans disappointed. Not many realize that the Golf Channel Games is being produced by the same people behind The Match, so in essence, this new format, if it goes well, could be its identity moving forward.

  4. The Hero World Challenge

    2025 Hero World Challenge - Scottie Scheffler
    Scottie Scheffler preps for the 2025 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

    For a course in the Bahamas, Albany sure lacks those postcard ocean views that two current Korn Ferry Tour venues (Abaco Club and Sandals Emerald Bay) and a former LPGA Tour venue (The Ocean Club on Paradise Island) deliver when they're on TV. The ace in the hole for the Hero World Challenge, though, is host Tiger Woods. Getting Tiger in the NBC booth to talk golf was gold this past weekend. It was almost as compelling as watching him play. Golf fans have seen so little of Tiger the person that it was refreshing to see him laugh and joke with Kevin Kisner, his Jupiter Links Golf Club teammate in TGL. Give us more, Tiger.

  5. Grant Thornton Invitational

    Grant Thornton Invitational 2024
    Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand and Jake Knapp of the United States won the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

    Featuring mixed doubles teams of one PGA Tour pro and one LPGA Tour player, the Grant Thornton looks and feels different from anything else on either tour's calendars. Unfortunately, with the PGA Tour schedule rumored to be condensing by 2027, could this exhibition be on the chopping block?

  6. Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children's

    2023 World Champions Cup champions
    The United States won the first World Champions Cup in 2023, an exhibition that returns after bad weather forced a cancellation in 2024. The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children's will be contested at Florida's Feather Sound Country Club.

    The good news for the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children's - where three teams of PGA Tour Champions legends (Team Europe, Team USA and the International Team) battle for supremacy - is that the event has been competitive (unlike the Presidents Cup) the two years it's been held. The Americans won in 2023 and the Europeans this year. The bad news is this year's competition was overshadowed by the DP World Tour's visit to Royal Melbourne, plus the fact that the World Champions Cup doesn't have enough history or intrigue to register as a must-watch... yet. Maybe a few more years, a player dispute or a rules controversy will spice things up for added attention.

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

4 Min Read
2 Min Read
1 Min Read
6 Min Read
4 Min Read
1 Min Read
15 Min Read
1 Min Read
13 Min Read
13 Min Read
    • Search Near Me