Don't miss the chance to apply for one of golf travel's rarest opportunities

A round at The Old Course at St. Andrews Links sits at the top of almost every avid golfer's bucket list.

Making a pilgrimage to the ancient masterpiece at the Home Of Golf in the Kingdom of Fife Scotland - home to 30 past Open Championships, plus the upcoming 2027 Open - is one of the most exciting experiences a golfer can have, be it for the first time or on a return trip.

Now, for the third year running, the St. Andrews Links Trust will add a twist to an already rewarding experience in the form of its Old Course Reversed event. On April 17th, 18th and 20th, 2026, golfers will have the chance to play the Old Course clockwise, an alternative to the counterclockwise routing that has prevailed for more than 100 years. Golfers will play from the first tee to the traditional 17th (Road) green, then the 18th tee to the 16th green and so forth. The last hole of the this routing crosses over the first, from the second tee to the 18th green.

“The Old Course Reversed is one of the unique events in golf and we have been delighted with the response since re-introducing it to our annual calendar in 2024," said Laurie Watson, the Links Trust's director of engagement. "We are thrilled to announce the dates and application window of the 2026 event and look forward to offering more golfers a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the Home of Golf.”

For decades, golf aficionados have considered the opportunity to play the Old Course in reverse to be one of the most sought-after experiences in the game. Golfers who have played the course's traditional routing often note with slight confusion that numerous revetted pot bunkers on several holes seem to sit well out of play, even in Scotland's famously capricious weather conditions. But those hazards are holdovers from the reverse routing, along with a number of fairway contours and even novel angles of approach into some putting surfaces. No less a figure than Tiger Woods, twice an Open Champion at St. Andrews (2000, 2005), has expressed a desire to play the Old Course in reverse at least once in his life.

How to participate in the 2026 Old Course Reversed event

Golfers interested in Old Course Reversed days can avail themselves of the daily Old Course Ballot and Singles Daily Draw, which are typical routes to playing the course throughout the year.

There is also the opportunity to apply to purchase a three-round package that includes an Old Course Reversed round, a round on the Old Course in its traditional routing and a round on St. Andrews' Castle Course between April 19 and April 21. Applications for this package, priced at £800, will only be taken from 10:00am GMT (5:00am ET) from Monday, December 8 through 10:00am GMT Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Don't miss it.