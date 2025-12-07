Editor's Choice: Our 25 favorite golf photos of 2025

We believe no sport is more photogenic than golf.

Sure, dramatic photos of a football player catching a ball while contorting his body and getting smashed by two players or a track athlete with sweat flying off of his/her face while leg muscles bulge are pretty compelling. But no sporting arenas are as beautiful as golf courses. When a photographer snaps a wide view of a beautiful swing surrounded by thousands of fans and the most glorious backdrop of green grass, bunkers and mountains or an ocean, it's awe-inspiring.

While most golfers who submit GolfPass reviews aren't professional photographers - I know of one who is - we still applaud anyone who sends us photos from their rounds. Everybody who uses our course reviews to determine where to play is appreciative whenever real-time photos show what the course looked like yesterday, last week or two months ago. That's valuable information golfers can't get anywhere else.

We've rounded up our favorite GolfPass review photos of 2025 as a way to thank the golfers who submitted them and hopefully nudge a few more to send us more golf course pictures next year. We've even included a few from our travels as well. Maybe you'll find some inspiration where to play next from our collection. Make sure to scroll to the end for our favorite image of 2025.

Black Lake Golf Club, Onaway, Mich.

Black Lake is a scenic Rees Jones design in northern Michigan. Courtesy of 'ChixWithStix1955'

Lake View Course at Callaway Gardens Resort, Pine Mountain, Ga.

Could you clear the water on this par 3 at Callaway Gardens Resort's Lake View Course? Courtesy of GolfPass reviewer

Deerpark Course at Carlow Golf Club, Carlow, Ireland

Carlow Golf Club's Deerpark Course is one of dozens of lovely Irish parkland courses tucked away from the coast. Courtesy of GolfPass reviewer

Carrick Course on Loch Lomond, Loch Lomond, Scotland

The Carrick Course on Loch Lomond in Scotland is named after Canadian Architect Doug Carrick. Courtesy of GolfPass reviewer

Prairies Course at Country Side Golf Course, Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada

Don't let your ball sink to the bottom of this pond on the Prairies Course at Country Side Golf Course in Alberta, Canada. Courtesy of 'DYakimec', GolfPass reviewer

Cumberland Lake Golf Course, Pinson, Ala.

This follow-through looks pretty good at the Cumberland Lake Golf Course in Alabama. Courtesy of 'rkoenig1953', GolfPass reviewer

Elks Run Golf Club, Batavia, Ohio

This situation doesn't look like an easy up and down at Elks Run Golf Club in Ohio. Courtesy of GolfPass reviewer

Golspie Golf Club, Golspie, Scotland

Look at that golden gorse at Golspie Golf Club in Scotland. Courtesy of 'laurenhulston', GolfPass reviewer

Hudson Hills Golf Course, Ossining, N.Y.

Shadows invade the Hudson Hills Golf Course on a sunny afternoon in New York. Courtesy of 'stwalsh1', GolfPass reviewer

Leatherstocking Golf Course, Cooperstown, N.Y.

Leatherstocking Golf Course is a classic gem in Baseball Hall of Fame country. Courtesy of 'jkb81903', GolfPass reviewer

Rams Hill, Borrego Springs, Calif.

Rams Hill Golf Club is a remote stunner hidden in the California desert. Courtesy of GolfPass reviewer

Surrey National Golf Club, Chaldon, Surrey, United Kingdom

We're hoping this golfer didn't three putt from distance at the Surrey National Golf Club. Courtesy of 'EthanHodges', GolfPass reviewer

Trilogy Golf Club at La Quinta, La Quinta, Calif.

This former Skins Game host made a triumphant return in 2025 after a multi-year closure. Courtesy of 'AroundtheHorn', GolfPass reviewer

Whitsand Bay Hotel, Portwrinkle, Cornwall, United Kingdom

We don't know about you, but this view alone puts this unknown UK course on our bucket list. Courtesy of 'NickD999', GolfPass reviewer

Our Favorite Photo of 2025 ... GolfPass co-founder Rory McIlroy winning The Masters