Editor's Choice: Our 25 favorite golf photos of 2025

We showcase the best golf course photos you sent us this year, plus a few from our staff travels.
jasondeeganga.jpg
favorite-photo-storm-king.JPG
The joy of spending time outdoors among huge, artistic works of golf architecture make it easy to take nice-looking photos, as was the case at Storm King Golf Club in Cornwall, N.Y., one June evening

We believe no sport is more photogenic than golf.

Sure, dramatic photos of a football player catching a ball while contorting his body and getting smashed by two players or a track athlete with sweat flying off of his/her face while leg muscles bulge are pretty compelling. But no sporting arenas are as beautiful as golf courses. When a photographer snaps a wide view of a beautiful swing surrounded by thousands of fans and the most glorious backdrop of green grass, bunkers and mountains or an ocean, it's awe-inspiring.

While most golfers who submit GolfPass reviews aren't professional photographers - I know of one who is - we still applaud anyone who sends us photos from their rounds. Everybody who uses our course reviews to determine where to play is appreciative whenever real-time photos show what the course looked like yesterday, last week or two months ago. That's valuable information golfers can't get anywhere else.

We've rounded up our favorite GolfPass review photos of 2025 as a way to thank the golfers who submitted them and hopefully nudge a few more to send us more golf course pictures next year. We've even included a few from our travels as well. Maybe you'll find some inspiration where to play next from our collection. Make sure to scroll to the end for our favorite image of 2025.

Black Lake Golf Club, Onaway, Mich.

Black Lake Golf Club - views
Black Lake is a scenic Rees Jones design in northern Michigan.

Lake View Course at Callaway Gardens Resort, Pine Mountain, Ga.

Callaway Gardens Resort - Lake View course - view
Could you clear the water on this par 3 at Callaway Gardens Resort's Lake View Course?

Deerpark Course at Carlow Golf Club, Carlow, Ireland

Carlow Golf Club - Deerpark Course - views
Carlow Golf Club's Deerpark Course is one of dozens of lovely Irish parkland courses tucked away from the coast.

Tim Gavrich's 5 favorite photos he took in 2025

favorite-photo-cliffhangers.JPG
Previewing the new, wild-and-crazy Cliffhangers par-3 course at Big Cedar Lodge was a thrill, made even better by a splendid sunset. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
favorite-photo-storm-king.JPG
Not only is the new Storm King Golf Club a beautiful piece of golf architecture about 60 miles north of New York City, it has a noble purpose: to serve adaptive golfers and other inclusive groups in the game. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
favorite-photo-commons.JPG
The Commons at Sand Valley Golf Resort promises to be a popular 12-hole loop when it fully opens in 2026. I like the juxtaposition of the intricate fairway bunker and the massive natural dune behind the first green here. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
favorite-photo-cobbs-joe-mike.jpeg
A highlight of 2025 was taking a small part in producing our documentary Cobbs Creek Rising: Headwaters to Horizons, about the rebirth of the legendary Philadelphia city golf course. I (foreground-left) had a chance to interview Cobbs Creek citizen-historians Dr. Joe Bausch (red shirt) and Mike Cirba (blue pullover), who have advocated for the course for more than a decade and whose efforts to spread awareness about its incredible history have been instrumental in its revival. I have known Joe and Mike for years; it was a thrill to sit down with them and see them contribute to this project. Fran Solomita/GolfPass
favorite-photo-dreamland-mini-golf.JPG
Our family enjoys mini-golf. One special round brought us an hour up the road to Melbourne, Fla. and Dreamland, a quirky, homemade mini-golf course inside of an art gallery with all sorts of rule-breaking holes. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Carrick Course on Loch Lomond, Loch Lomond, Scotland

Carrick on Loch Lomond - views
The Carrick Course on Loch Lomond in Scotland is named after Canadian Architect Doug Carrick.

Prairies Course at Country Side Golf Course, Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada

Prairies Course at Country Side Golf Course
Don't let your ball sink to the bottom of this pond on the Prairies Course at Country Side Golf Course in Alberta, Canada.

Cumberland Lake Golf Course, Pinson, Ala.

Cumberland Lake Golf Course - views
This follow-through looks pretty good at the Cumberland Lake Golf Course in Alabama.

Jason Scott Deegan's 5 favorite photos he captured in 2025

CordeValle - sunrise
A sunrise hike or golf at CordeValle is the best way to unlock the beautiful setting in the foothills south of San Jose. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Apes Hill - hole 16
The famous par-3 16th hole at Apes Hill plays over a pond to a green fronting a natural cave. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Cabot Cliffs - spectators
Golfers can lounge by the 18th green of Cabot Cliffs watching groups finish with a beverage in hand. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Rodeo Dunes - sand
The sandy site of Rodeo Dunes is what attracted the Keisers to lease ranch land on Colorado's front range for their newest resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Royal Dornoch - Championship Links - hole 17
Golfers aim left of the post on Royal Dornoch's dramatic 17th hole. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Elks Run Golf Club, Batavia, Ohio

Elks Run Golf Club - views
This situation doesn't look like an easy up and down at Elks Run Golf Club in Ohio.

Golspie Golf Club, Golspie, Scotland

Golspie Golf Club - gorse
Look at that golden gorse at Golspie Golf Club in Scotland.

Hudson Hills Golf Course, Ossining, N.Y.

Hudson Hills Golf Course - views
Shadows invade the Hudson Hills Golf Course on a sunny afternoon in New York.

Leatherstocking Golf Course, Cooperstown, N.Y.

Leatherstocking Golf Course - views
Leatherstocking Golf Course is a classic gem in Baseball Hall of Fame country.

Rams Hill, Borrego Springs, Calif.

Rams Hill Golf Club - views
Rams Hill Golf Club is a remote stunner hidden in the California desert.

Surrey National Golf Club, Chaldon, Surrey, United Kingdom

Surrey National Golf Club - golfer putting
We're hoping this golfer didn't three putt from distance at the Surrey National Golf Club.

Trilogy Golf Club at La Quinta, La Quinta, Calif.

Trilogy Golf Club at La Quinta - views
This former Skins Game host made a triumphant return in 2025 after a multi-year closure.

Whitsand Bay Hotel, Portwrinkle, Cornwall, United Kingdom

Whitsand Bay Hotel - views
We don't know about you, but this view alone puts this unknown UK course on our bucket list.

Our Favorite Photo of 2025 ... GolfPass co-founder Rory McIlroy winning The Masters

Rory McIlroy - 2025 Masters - reaction
Rory McIlroy's dramatic win at The Masters to complete the career grand slam brought us all to our knees.

jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

