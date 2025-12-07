Editor's Choice: Our 25 favorite golf photos of 2025

Sure, dramatic photos of a football player catching a ball while contorting his body and getting smashed by two players or a track athlete with sweat flying off of his/her face while leg muscles bulge are pretty compelling. But no sporting arenas are as beautiful as golf courses. When a photographer snaps a wide view of a beautiful swing surrounded by thousands of fans and the most glorious backdrop of green grass, bunkers and mountains or an ocean, it's awe-inspiring.
While most golfers who submit GolfPass reviews aren't professional photographers - I know of one who is - we still applaud anyone who sends us photos from their rounds. Everybody who uses our course reviews to determine where to play is appreciative whenever real-time photos show what the course looked like yesterday, last week or two months ago. That's valuable information golfers can't get anywhere else.
We've rounded up our favorite GolfPass review photos of 2025 as a way to thank the golfers who submitted them and hopefully nudge a few more to send us more golf course pictures next year. We've even included a few from our travels as well. Maybe you'll find some inspiration where to play next from our collection. Make sure to scroll to the end for our favorite image of 2025.
Black Lake Golf Club, Onaway, Mich.
Lake View Course at Callaway Gardens Resort, Pine Mountain, Ga.
Deerpark Course at Carlow Golf Club, Carlow, Ireland
