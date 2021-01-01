Primm Golf Guide
Primm Golf Courses
-
Primm, NevadaResort3.7513764706448
-
Primm, NevadaResort4.4608176471318
Golf Courses Near Primm
-
Las Vegas, NevadaPrivate5.04
-
Henderson, NevadaPublic4.3827117647387
-
Henderson, NevadaPublic4.3580117647539
-
Henderson, NevadaResort4.704323529464
-
Las Vegas, NevadaPrivate0.00
-
Boulder City, NevadaPublic4.972847058816
Primm Golf Resorts
-
Primm, NevadaThe Primm Valley Resorts and Casino is an oasis of its own accord 38 miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the California-Nevada border. It’s home to three hotels, the Primm Valley Resort (624 rooms and suites), Whiskey Pete’s and Buffalo Bill’s, and the 36-hole Primm Valley Golf Club. Each property has at least four dining options (many fast…