Primm Golf Guide
Primm Golf Courses
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Primm, NevadaResort4.011589404624
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Primm, NevadaResort4.3013392857604
Golf Courses Near Primm
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Las Vegas, NevadaPrivate5.05
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Henderson, NevadaPublic4.2741597216881
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Henderson, NevadaPublic3.93943994631150
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Henderson, NevadaResort4.0352941176178
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Las Vegas, NevadaPrivate5.01
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Boulder City, NevadaPublic4.54575163434
Primm Golf Resorts
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Primm, NevadaThe Primm Valley Resorts and Casino is an oasis of its own accord 38 miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the California-Nevada border. It’s home to three hotels, the Primm Valley Resort (624 rooms and suites), Whiskey Pete’s and Buffalo Bill’s, and the 36-hole Primm Valley Golf Club. Each property has at least four dining options (many fast…