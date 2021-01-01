Home / Courses / World / USA / Nevada

Primm Golf Guide

Primm Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Primm

Primm Golf Resorts

  • Primm Valley GC - Desert
    Primm Valley Resorts and Casino
    Primm, Nevada
    The Primm Valley Resorts and Casino is an oasis of its own accord 38 miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the California-Nevada border. It’s home to three hotels, the Primm Valley Resort (624 rooms and suites), Whiskey Pete’s and Buffalo Bill’s, and the 36-hole Primm Valley Golf Club. Each property has at least four dining options (many fast…

Articles, Galleries & Videos

Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me