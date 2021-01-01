Home / Courses / World / USA / Maine

  • Sebasco Harbor Resort GC
    Sebasco Harbor Resort
    Phippsburg, Maine
    The Sebasco Harbor Resort spreads out across 550 acres near tidal estuaries on the rocky mid-coast of Maine less than an hour north of Portland. Founded in 1930, the 133-room resort offers spa suites, the Lighthouse, Main Lodge and cottages. Both restaurants, the Pilot House and The Ledges, serve up waterfront dining. Enjoy the day with sailing or…

