Panama City, Florida

Built in 2001 and last renovated in 2009, Marriott's Legends Edge is a resort-within-a-resort, located at Bay Point in Panama City Beach, offering a selection of 2-bedroom villas to guests as part of the Marriott Vacation Club. The beach is just a 10-minute drive away, and golfers can enjoy the Nicklaus Course, opened in 2005 and renovated by…