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Panama City Golf Guide

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Camp Creek Golf Club
Panama City/Gulf Coast
Courses: 13
Reviews: 4100
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Golf Courses Near Panama City

Panama City Golf Resorts

  • Bay Point Resort - Nicklaus Course: #11
    Marriott's Legends Edge at Bay Point
    Panama City, Florida
    Built in 2001 and last renovated in 2009, Marriott's Legends Edge is a resort-within-a-resort, located at Bay Point in Panama City Beach, offering a selection of 2-bedroom villas to guests as part of the Marriott Vacation Club. The beach is just a 10-minute drive away, and golfers can enjoy the Nicklaus Course, opened in 2005 and renovated by…

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